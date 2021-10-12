Log in
5 regions of Kazakhstan boast economic growth

10/12/2021 | 01:42am EDT
At today's Government meeting Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev told about the present situation in agriculture, Kazinform reports.

«Agricultural growth in Kazakhstan hit 1.4%. Increase in production was recorded in 14 regions. The most growth was reported in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions», - he said.

He also briefed on the economic situation at large. Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay regions as well as Shymkent city reported growth in all economic sectors. The city of Nur-Sultan, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions observed growth in six indicators. Four regions recorded increase in five indicators, while West Kazakhstan witnessed growth in four indicators.

Source: Kazinform.kz

National Bank of Kazakhstan published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 05:41:04 UTC.


HOT NEWS