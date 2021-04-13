5 signs of a rebounding economy from U.S. CPI

April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers footed notably higher
prices in March with headline inflation accelerating by the
fastest in more than eight years, Labor Department data out
Tuesday showed.
While prices for some items like gasoline have been grinding
higher for months, costs for some others are showing some of the
first signs of returning consumer demand in sectors like travel,
leisure and entertainment.
GASOLINE
After plunging last spring when the economy shut down in the
early attempts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, gas prices
have been steadily rebounding.
Last month they rose 9.1%, the third-largest monthly
increase since 2009, largely as a result of the surprise winter
storms in Texas in February that shut down petroleum refining
capacity. But the month also registered a big uptick in consumer
demand for automotive fuel, according to AAA.
CAR RENTALS
The Centers for Disease Control earlier in April said fully
vaccinated people were at low risk for catching COVID-19 while
traveling, but it's clear that many people did not wait for that
green light.
Costs for a number of travel-related services rose
substantially in March, with airline tickets, for instance,
rising for the first time since November, up 0.4% from February.
One of the largest price increases in the travel sector was
for vehicle rentals. They climbed 11.7%, the second-largest
monthly increase on record.
HOTEL ROOMS
Costs for lodging away from home surged in March, led by the
largest increase in hotel and motel room prices in decades.
Prices for hotel and motel stays rose 4.4% from February, the
most since January 1991.
EVENT ADMISSIONS
If last month's price increases for event and venue
admissions are any guide, people were eager not just to go
places but also to do things that were largely not available for
most of the last year.
The 2.6% increase for admissions to everything from movies
and sporting events to concerts and theme parks was the biggest
since 1984.
SPUDS?
Overall price increases for food - both at home and away
from home - were mostly subdued in March, but one item stands
out: A 3.4% increase for potatoes, the largest increase in
nearly eight years.
The rise coincided with a rebound in restaurant traffic and
came roughly a year after restaurant shutdowns contributed to a
big drop in potato prices that weighed on the CPI's sub-index
for potatoes through February.
In mid-March, restaurants that were open were seating guests
at roughly 70% of their pre-pandemic levels, but that was up
sharply from the previous month, according to OpenTable data.
This month, many are routinely seeing guest levels around where
they were before the pandemic struck.
(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Dan Grebler)