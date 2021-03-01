Log in
50 years of BMW Group Cultural Engagement.

03/01/2021 | 04:01am EST
MUNICH, Germany, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esther Mahlangu. Ólafur Elíasson. Cao Fei. Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Hans Ulrich Obrist. Stefan Sagmeister. Jonas Kaufmann. Jeff Koons. Nadine Ghaffar. Munich Philharmonic. Sir Simon Rattle. Marc Spiegler. Teatro dell'Opera di Roma. Chris Dercon. Victoria Siddall. BMW Group receives congratulatory messages from the international cultural world, reflecting its diverse cultural commitment. For 50 years and with over 100 initiatives in the fields of modern and contemporary art, classical music, jazz and sound as well as architecture and design, BMW Group is an integral part of culture globally.

It started with three large-scale paintings by Gerhard Richter commissioned by Eberhard von Kuenheim, then chairman of the board at BMW AG, in 1971. Since the opening of the four-cylinder building in 1973, the works titled "Rot", "Gelb" and "Blau" have been on display. Ilka Horstmeier, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Director of Human Resources and Labour Relations: "During times of rapid change, responsibility and reliability are of the greatest value. As is culture. For half a century now, we have established our international cultural commitment as long-term partners. At BMW Group, we believe that our arts cooperations are an integral part of our social sustainability." With its network of partners, BMW Group Cultural Engagement creates current narratives and connects people worldwide – both physically and virtually. Over five decades, BMW Group has been engaged in partnerships based on mutual respect and curiosity which makes its cultural commitment a reliable partner in the cultural field. BMW Group is grateful for a video campaign that shows congratulations arriving from around the world and presents them via social media throughout the year.

Further information, image and video material available at: www.press.bmwgroup.com

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)  

BMW Group Cultural Engagement:
Doris Fleischer, +49-151-601-27806, Doris.Fleischer@bmw.de
Daria Nikitina, +49-89-382-60340, Daria.Nikitina@bmw.de

 

SOURCE BMW Group


© PRNewswire 2021
