500th Well Milestone Achieved

04/07/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
On January 12, 2021, Hebron L-93 25 was spud by the Hebron Platform and marked the 500th well to be drilled in the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area.

The first well drilled in our Offshore Area was in 1966 off the Grand Banks, with continued exploration resulting in the discovery of the four producing fields we have today: Hibernia, Hebron, White Rose and Terra Nova.

Of the 500 wells drilled since 1966, 53% have been Development wells and the remaining Exploration/Delineation wells. There have been 38 wells drilled in water depths greater than 500 meters. Four of those wells were drilled in water depths greater than 2,000 meters. Also of note is that the longest reach well drilled in our Offshore Area measured a drilled depth of 10,042 meters. I am excited to be a part of the team here at the C-NLOPB who provides special oversight on these deepwater and high pressure-high temperature wells.

As our Offshore Area becomes increasingly more digitalized and as technology advances, exploration continues to move deeper and further from shore. I am proud to be a part of an organization that prioritizes both the health and safety of offshore workers and the protection of the environment, and look forward to seeing how our industry advances in the future.

Disclaimer

C-NLOPB - Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 16:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
