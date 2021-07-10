54th Session of UNCITRAL – Side Event: Launch of the Online Course “Introduction to the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law”

Monday, 12 July 2021 - 1:30pm to 2:30pm

UNCITRAL is pleased to announce the Launch of the Online Course 'Introduction to the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law,' on 12 July 2021 from 13:30 to 14:30 UTC+2 as a side event to the 54th Session of the Commission.



The event will introduce UNCITRAL's new online course, and discuss the importance of training in the international law context and the benefits of online learning, including in Asia-Pacific. Ms. Caroline Nicholas (Head of Technical Assistance Section and Senior Legal Officer, UNCITRAL secretariat), Ms. Athita Komindr (Head, UNCITRAL RCAP), Ms. Alessia Messuti (Learning Innovation Programme Officer, ITCILO) and Ms. Monica Canafoglia (Legal Officer, UNCITRAL secretariat) will be participating. The event will be held in English on Zoom by invitation only. For further details, please see the e-flyer.