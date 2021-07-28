Log in
54th Sitting of the Committee on Constitutional and Legislative Issues

07/28/2021
Wednesday, 28 July 2021

At the sitting held on 28 July 2021, the members of the Committee on Constitutional and Legislative Issues considered in principle the Bill amending the Law on Culture and the Bill amending the Law on Library and Information Activity, as well as the Bill on the Confirmation of the Decision of the Joint Committee of the Central European Free Trade Agreement No. 1/2021 Adopted on 21 June 2021 amending Annex 4 of the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA 2006), setting out the Protocol Concerning the Definition of the Concept of 'Originating Products' and Methods of Administrative Cooperation referred to in Article 14, paragraph 1 and 3, and repealing and replacing Decision No. 3/2013 and Decision 3/2015 of the Joint Committee of the Central European Free Trade Agreement, submitted by the Government.

The Committee found all the bills to be compliant with the Constitution and legal system of the Republic of Serbia.

The sitting was chaired by Committee Chairperson Jelena Zaric Kovacevic and attended by the following Committee members and deputy members: Nevena Veinovic, Olja Petrovic, Luka Kebara, Ugljesa Mrdic, Borisav Kovacevic, Jovan Palalic, Arpad Fremond, Ilija Matejic, Milenko Jovanov and Violeta Ocokoljic.

HOT NEWS