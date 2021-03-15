55 South Carolina Publix Pharmacies Open Appointments for COVID‑19 Vaccinations

On Tuesday, March 16, at 7 a.m. Eastern time, Publix will open its online reservation system for COVID‑19 vaccination appointments at 55 South Carolina locations. Appointments to receive second doses are not impacted by any change in participating locations.

Eligibility

In accordance with state and federal requirements, the following groups are currently eligible to receive vaccinations: all K-12 and child care teachers and personnel; caregivers for medically fragile children with a medical provider’s signed attestation to confirm a caregiver meets the criteria; front-line workers with increased occupational risk; health care and community health workers with routine, direct patient contact; individuals ages 55 and older; individuals at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact; individuals with increased risk for severe COVID‑19; residents and staff of long-term care facilities; and South Carolina state/local government employees and contractors who are critical to the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

The system will open Tuesday, March 16, at 7 a.m. Eastern time. Appointments are available Thursday, March 18, through Wednesday, March 24, excluding Saturday and Sunday.

Locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following counties, while supplies last: Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York. View a full list of South Carolina pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Customers can also use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.

Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID‑19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Florida, Georgia and Virginia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID‑19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are administered to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID‑19 vaccination efforts can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,268 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005861/en/