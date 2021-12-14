58 Senior Managers at Diversified Maintenance Become CIMS Certified Experts

The Company Also Achieved Recertification for ISSA’s Cleaning Industry Management Standard - Green Building (CIMS-GB) with Honors through the third party audits of ISSA

Diversified Maintenance, a national company providing facilities maintenance announced that 58 Senior Managers have successfully undergone and completed training to become CIMS Certification Expert (CCE). CIMS (Cleaning Industry Management Standards) is an ISSA-run certification that awards effective, efficient cleaning teams. Certified teams have to meet a long list of criteria across a range of areas, from quality systems to health and safety. This achievement marks an important step toward gaining key information about critical factors that the managers can use to elevate company’s service standards for its customers. With their CCE designation and re-certifications, the Diversified managers have completed comprehensive training programs on principles of effective cleaning management, elements of a comprehensive green cleaning program, steps required to comply with the CIMS-GB requirements, and effective ways to assist customers in obtaining LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification.

Diversified Maintenance also achieved its recertification of CIMS-GB with Honors meeting 100% standards and demonstrating the Company’s successful completion of a comprehensive assessment by an independent, accredited CIMS-GB assessor. The recertification also highlights the Company’s commitment to provide environmentally sustainable services to meet customer requirements and also assist in achieving sustainability goals and points for LEED certification.

Larry McAlpin, EVP of Risk, Procurement, Safety & Strategic Alliances, Diversified Maintenance, said, “Developed and administered by ISSA, Diversified’s CIMS-GB recertification has established a system that has improved our operational performance, cleaning outcomes, and cost management. We take pride in this accomplishment, not only because of the prestigious nature of this industry-specific recognition, but also because it demonstrates our capability to deliver quality and customer-focused services that result in cleaner and healthier facilities maintained with environmentally conscious processes. We are also proud of our team members who became CIMS Certified Experts (CCEs) as it benchmarks and promotes our Company for our employee growth and development, in-house quality systems, service delivery standards, workforce management, health and safety best practices, management commitment, and environmental sustainability.”

An accredited CIMS-GB assessor analyzed the Company’s commitment to deliver environmentally sustainable services, and certified Diversified Maintenance for its capability to provide green cleaning solutions that meet customer demands, expectations, as well as their goals to achieve points under the LEED-EBOM rating system.

About Diversified Maintenance

Diversified Maintenance has been providing client-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States for over 45 years. For more information, visit www.diversifiedm.com

About ISSA

With more than 10,500 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

