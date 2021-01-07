Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

5G Americas Board Re-elects AT&T's Igal Elbaz as Chairman

01/07/2021 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless cellular industry trade association, 5G Americas, today announced Igal Elbaz, Senior Vice President, Wireless and Access Technology of AT&T has been re-elected to serve as Chairman of the 5G Americas Board of Governors for 2021. Barbara Baffer, Vice President of Government and Industry Relations for Ericsson, has been elected to the role of Treasurer.

“In his first year at the helm, Igal provided significant dynamic leadership for 5G Americas through the shocking global challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas. “As we steer through the storm, his and Barbara’s vast technology, regulatory and industry experience will help 5G Americas continue to progress mobile communications throughout North, Central and South America.”

Said Elbaz, “I continue to be honored to serve as the Chairman of the 5G Americas Board of Governors. Our industry has taken on an increasingly central role in the lives of people throughout the Americas and the world, as patterns of work, education and mobility have greatly shifted since COVID-19 emerged. 5G Americas has an important industry leadership role to play and remains committed to turning technologies into real solutions in a continuous cycle of innovation.”

Barbara Baffer has been with Ericsson for 30 years working in a number of different roles and is currently the Vice President of Government & Industry Relations, where she is focused on Ericsson’s regulatory and legislative advocacy efforts as well as leading the government and industry relations team and activities in Washington DC. In addition to 5G Americas, she holds leadership positions in numerous tech-related industry associations.

Baffer commented, “Having been part of the 5G Americas industry leading efforts for many years, I am pleased to continue in helping leaders understand how wireless technologies are essential in keeping people, data, and things stay connected. We enter a time of change throughout the industry and 5G Americas will play an important leadership role in the wireless industry as 5G reaches its full potential.”

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization’s mission is to facilitate and advocate for the advancement and transformation of LTE, 5G and beyond throughout the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at 5G Americas website and Twitter.

5G Americas’ Board of Governors Members include AT&T, Cable & Wireless, Ciena, Cisco, CommScope, Crown Castle, Ericsson, Intel, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Shaw Communications Inc., T-Mobile US, Inc., Telefónica, VMware and WOM.

Contact:
5G Americas
Viet Nguyen
+1 206 218 6393
Viet.Nguyen@5GAmericas.org


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pBARINGS : Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces January 2021 Monthly Distribution of $0.1056 per Share
PR
12:31pSCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:31pWIWYNN : Works with Mr. Watt to Contract the First Renewable Power Purchase Agreement among the Information Service Industry in Taiwan
BU
12:31pDGAP-PVR : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
12:30pSteve Thomas Joins Quontic Bank CDFI Advisory Board
PR
12:30pEURONEXT N : announces volumes for December 2020
GL
12:30pBANCA PROFILO S P A : Comunicazione mensile delle operazioni sul titolo dell'emittente
PU
12:30p5G Americas Board Re-elects AT&T's Igal Elbaz as Chairman
GL
12:30pTHE GREENSPAN CO./ADJUSTERS INTERNATIONAL : Adopts MatterPort 3D Virtual Tour Platform and Videoconferencing Technologies to Assist Clients
BU
12:30pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group organization to bolster its agility in responding to the current challenges and to prepare for the future
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
3Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank st..
5EUROSTOXX : European shares rise for second day as commodity, construction stocks gain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ