5G Augmented Reality: a worldwide challenge by Deutsche Telekom for prizes of up to EUR 600,000

Creative minds, programmers, start-ups, scientists and Augmented Reality experts from around the globe have a chance to win points via innovative approaches.

The monetary prize is in an amount of more than EUR 600,000. The winning idea will get an amount of up to EUR 150,000.

The best solutions will be exhibited in selected shops in Germany, Europe and T-Mobile U.S.

Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile U.S. are organizing a T-Challenge for the creative minds from around the globe with the sole purpose of applying the features of Augmented Reality and the leading Telekom 5G networks for better and innovative customer experiences. Those who are interested should submit their ideas related to the application of Augmented Reality in the shops and in the customers' homes.

The T-Challenge is divided in two formats:

Solution Development:

In this segment the applicants should develop innovative solutions in the form of a minimum viable product (MVP). Concept and Design Creation:

This segment requires future-oriented visual and functional prototypes which enhance the customer experience by means of AR.

Exhibiting in selected shops and attractive monetary prizes

In addition to the attractive monetary price for the winners in the amount of EUR 150,000 (Solution Development) and EUR 75,000 (Concept and Design Creation), the participants will also get another appealing bonus: the chosen winning solutions will be exhibited in selected Telekom shops in Germany, Europe and the USA.

All those who are interested to participate may apply until 31st January 2022 at www.telekom-challenge.com, where they may find all necessary information and details, or at the contact e-mail address: challenge@telekom.de. Ten finalists will be selected from amongst the applicants in each of the two assignments.

The twenty finalists will have time from March until the end of May to fine-tune their ideas. The presenting of the prizes will take place on 15th June 2022. The finalists will be invited to Bonn and they will have an opportunity to present their solutions in front of the top management. The travel expenses will be covered.

"The leading DT ultra-capacity 5G network is the perfect platform for experiencing Augmented Reality, which helps us more easily connect with products and information. On the other hand, retail is an area that calls for radical changes and, thence, this is an excellent opportunity for engaging the customers in novelty manners. Shopping in virtual shops from the comfort of your home and viewing the products in 3D are just the beginning of the way paved by the telecommunications industry.

More information on www.telekom-challenge.com

Deutsche Telekom AG