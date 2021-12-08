5G LLC Expands ‘High Tech' Rooftop Portfolio Exact Partners

Located in High-Density Metropolitan Areas Around Denver and Kansas City

5G LLC is excited to announce an exclusive multi-year marketing agreement with Exact Partners that will facilitate the potential installation of 5G cell sites on the rooftops of Exact Partners urban historic renovations, from old schools to old warehouses to landmark buildings as well as commercial offices, ground up multi-family residential and retail locations. Through the agreement with 5G LLC, Exact seeks to bolster the value of its rooftop portfolio by turning the dead space on its urban and suburban rooftops into revenue. 5G LLC sees Exact Partners as an incredible fit for placing 5G equipment on-site, bringing significant property revenue without capital expenditure. The 5G solution could result in generating significant incremental rent rolls, building meaningful capped value without encumbering the buildings while providing a cutting-edge amenity to Exact Partners tenants and communities.

“5GLLC is excited to collaborate with Exact Partners on implementing 5G deployment and potentially creating significant additional revenue streams. The growth of 5G will benefit both users and suppliers of this technology or related infrastructure.” said Jason Lind, Executive Vice President of Real Estate, 5G LLC.

5G LLC’s “rooftops” allow carriers to quickly deploy and expand the newest technology to meet the dramatic increase in demand of required cell sites. The rooftop opportunity now exists because the physics of 5G requires a 5-fold increase in cell site density and allows for lower cell antenna heights, making commercial real estate an ideal "cell tower" site. In addition, 5G presents the opportunity to ensure the availability of an amenity that is rapidly becoming an absolute necessity for commercial tenants. 5G promises more connected devices, faster speeds and highly resilient service levels driving new business sectors like connected vehicles, healthcare, gadgets, and public transportation. 5G LLC’s executive carrier and high-tech relationships provide UB with the potential to become an immediate on-ramp to the carrier’s national deployments.

Exact Partners Highlight Location | 3000 Troost | Kansas City MO 64109

133-unit multifamily ground up property begins soon next to the transformational Ruby Jeans Juicery and Commissary pioneered at the corner of 30th and Troost. Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jeans, with the support of Exact, faced down the history of this street as a race dividing line and reimagined the space as a colourful, energetic healthy cornerstone presence. This black owned business has thrived as the beginning of a Troost renaissance. The corner also boasts a new vocational campus of the Metropolitan Community College and another 140,000 SF building renovated by Exact in 2017. In pre-development, the Green Thumb Gardens kept the site a neighborhood amenity with a native plant nursery and landscaping company that promotes Kansas City’s local flora and efficient rainwater management.

About Exact Partners

Ilan Salzberg and Caleb Buland have been active in Denver and Kansas City Real Estate Development for nearly two decades. In the Kansas City region, they focus on redevelopment of historic buildings. Together they have completed the development and stabilization of hundreds of apartment units and tens of thousands of SF commercial space with a strong pipeline of projects under construction and in planning. In Denver, Ilan brings ground up residential and commercial projects to an invigorated west Denver. Together they deliver market rate and attainable housing to markets seeking affordable product.

Ilan Salzberg is a licensed Colorado attorney and real estate agent. Caleb Buland is a licensed architect. Exact Partners brings legal, architectural, and pragmatic know-how to every project they are involved in. Exact Partners deep knowledge of governmental incentive programs gives Exact a competitive advantage as they bring their ideas to market. Exact creates high quality, effective, efficient, timely solutions to improve buildings and neighborhoods.

About 5G LLC

5G LLC is bridging the gap between institutional and corporate owners of commercial real estate portfolios and technology providers including wireless carriers through cutting-edge solutions and services. 5G LLC’s mission is to work closely with the CRE environment and Technology providers to deliver substantial new rent roll, cost efficiencies, amenity benefits resulting in higher NOI and capped value at no capital expense to the real estate owners. To find out more, visit www.5gllc.net and follow 5G LLC on LinkedIn.

