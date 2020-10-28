Log in
5Q : Cyber's Veronica Unnikrishnan Named Dallas Business Journal Women in Technology Honoree

10/28/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

Company’s COO Recognized for her Leadership in Recruiting and Mentoring Women in the Cyber Security Field

5Q is proud to announce the COO of 5Q Cyber, Veronica Unnikrishnan, was named as a Women in Technology honoree by the Dallas Business Journal. For the seventh annual Women in Technology Awards, the Dallas Business Journal looked for female mavericks in technology and innovation, forging the way for both women and future tech leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth. This prestigious honor recognizes women who have a proven track record in making pivotal decisions for their organizations, especially when it comes to the implementation or development of technology.

“This is an incredible honor for Veronica, and we are so proud of all her achievements. At 5Q Cyber we strive to create diversity in the workplace and raise awareness about cyber security,” said Don Goldstein, CEO of 5Q Cyber.

This award comes at a great time, as October is National Hispanic Heritage Month and National Cyber Security Awareness Month. Veronica has taken massive strives in the industry to get the Hispanic community and women more involved in cyber security. Women make up less than 34% of the technology industry and less than 7% are Hispanic women.

About 5Q

5Q is the authority for technology management in all sectors of commercial real estate. The company provides the full spectrum of IT solutions through four service teams – 5Q LeadRE, 5Q Connect, 5Q Cyber and 5Q TechIQ, including CIO level leadership, cyber security strategy, help desk support, onsite IT operations, and more. Headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Dallas, Washington, D.C., and Minneapolis, 5Q helps clients maximize technology efficiency, security and compliance. Learn more at 5qpartners.com and 5qcyber.com.

© Business Wire 2020

