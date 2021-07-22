ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, July 23rd, 2021, Afognak Native Corporation will host its 5th Annual Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament at the Anchorage Golf Course.



Each year, the event provides a great networking opportunity for participants to connect with leaders and staff of Alaska Native Corporations, North Slope oil and gas companies, the largest financial institutions, and other Alaska business leaders, such as Alaska Energy Services, GCI, Koniag, Marsh and McLennan, KeyBank and others. This year, Afognak welcomes as its celebrity guest, three-time U.S. Open Champion, Hale Irwin. In addition to his record 45 PGA Tour Championship wins, Hale Irwin is the oldest ever to become a U.S. Open Champion at the age of 45 in 1990.

Proceeds in excess of event expenses will directly benefit youth education programs operated by the Native Village of Afognak and the Native Village of Port Lions in the Kodiak Archipelago. Afognak Native Corporation supports the following Tribal youth development programs as part of its cultural and community responsibilities to strengthen Ag’wanermiut “Afognak people”:

Dig Afognak Camp – Alutiiq culture camp for youth operated since 1998

Afterschool & Alutiiq Week Cultural Activities

Cultural Workshops – traditional food preparation and processing

Tribal Library and Distance Learning

Alutiiq Language Resources – provided to schools and the community

Preschool Activities/Program Development

These programs are an invaluable way for young people to learn the Alutiiq language and to practice traditional harvest, survival skills, and healthy relationships. They provide intergenerational opportunities for the Alutiiq community to share cultural learning and skill building in their homelands.

Corporate and business sponsors can still sign up and be recognized at the event! Contact Ana Fisk, Tournament Co-Director, at 907-244-4377 or afisk@afognak.com, or visit the Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament webpage at www.afognakgolf.com.

Afognak Native Corporation is an Alaska Native village corporation serving the Kodiak Alutiiq people of Afognak and Port Lions.

CONTACT: Malia Villegas, Senior Vice President, Community Investments, malia@afognak.com, 907-222-9587