Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

5th Annual Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament

07/22/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, July 23rd, 2021, Afognak Native Corporation will host its 5th Annual Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament at the Anchorage Golf Course.

Each year, the event provides a great networking opportunity for participants to connect with leaders and staff of Alaska Native Corporations, North Slope oil and gas companies, the largest financial institutions, and other Alaska business leaders, such as Alaska Energy Services, GCI, Koniag, Marsh and McLennan, KeyBank and others. This year, Afognak welcomes as its celebrity guest, three-time U.S. Open Champion, Hale Irwin. In addition to his record 45 PGA Tour Championship wins, Hale Irwin is the oldest ever to become a U.S. Open Champion at the age of 45 in 1990.

Proceeds in excess of event expenses will directly benefit youth education programs operated by the Native Village of Afognak and the Native Village of Port Lions in the Kodiak Archipelago. Afognak Native Corporation supports the following Tribal youth development programs as part of its cultural and community responsibilities to strengthen Ag’wanermiut “Afognak people”:

  • Dig Afognak Camp – Alutiiq culture camp for youth operated since 1998
  • Afterschool & Alutiiq Week Cultural Activities
  • Cultural Workshops – traditional food preparation and processing
  • Tribal Library and Distance Learning
  • Alutiiq Language Resources – provided to schools and the community
  • Preschool Activities/Program Development

These programs are an invaluable way for young people to learn the Alutiiq language and to practice traditional harvest, survival skills, and healthy relationships. They provide intergenerational opportunities for the Alutiiq community to share cultural learning and skill building in their homelands.

Corporate and business sponsors can still sign up and be recognized at the event! Contact Ana Fisk, Tournament Co-Director, at 907-244-4377 or afisk@afognak.com, or visit the Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament webpage at www.afognakgolf.com.

Afognak Native Corporation is an Alaska Native village corporation serving the Kodiak Alutiiq people of Afognak and Port Lions.            


CONTACT: Malia Villegas, Senior Vice President, Community Investments, malia@afognak.com, 907-222-9587

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:42pICELANDAIR GROUP HF. : Strong bookings drive positive cashflow from operations
AQ
02:42pFT PORTFOLIOS CANADA CO : . Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds
AQ
02:42pItaly Cancels BTPei Auction on July 27, BTP Auction on Aug. 12
DJ
02:41pGP STRATEGIES : Moore Kuehn Encourages RTPY, GPX, RBNC and PFDR Investors to Contact Law Firm
PR
02:40p5th Annual Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament
GL
02:39pLifestyle Expert, Meredith Staggers, Shares Practical Tips Ahead of National Parents Day
BU
02:38pAfrican Development Bank Group, Ethiopia, sign $118 million in grant agreements to support agro industrial park, youth employment and Ethiopia-Djibouti power interconnection
PU
02:38pLESLIE : Dive In and Donate to Charity for Swim & Water Safety
PU
02:38pPRODUCT SPOTLIGHT : Jacuzzi® Variable Speed Pumps
PU
02:38pIDE : Annual financial report 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro slips, dollar edges higher in see-saw trading
2Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
3Biogen says uptake on new Alzheimer's drug slower than expected
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation worries overshadow Unilever's strong first half, hit shares
5'Pingdemic' puts Britain's food supply under strain

HOT NEWS