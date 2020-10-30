5th LifeSciences BC Investor Summit Attracts International Interest

LifeSciences BC, a non-profit, industry association which supports the life sciences sector of British Columbia, and Lumira Ventures, a leading North American healthcare venture capital firm, will host the 5th Annual LifeSciences BC’s Investor Summit in Vancouver, B.C., virtually on November 2nd and 3rd, 2020.

With keynotes given by Mr. Daniel Hétu, Managing Director of Lumira Ventures and Mr. Peter Greenleaf, CEO of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, the event brings together prominent industry stakeholders from the healthcare innovation ecosystem for company pitching and fostering of strategic partnerships with international investors. At this year’s Annual Investor Summit, companies from across the life sciences sector are pitching from the following areas: Digital Health, Medical Devices, Medical Technology, Diagnostics, and Biotechnology. International investors are attending from Japan, France, China, Hong Kong and the United States.

This premier event will profile more than 30 digital health, therapeutics, and medical technology entrepreneurs from British Columbia’s highly acclaimed life sciences sector. Each of the selected companies will have the opportunity to present their company’s story and receive feedback and engagement from a wide range of investor stakeholders including, angel investors, venture capitalists, corporate ventures and funding foundations. The event also includes ‘Reverse Pitches’ from global pharma companies including Amgen, Johnson & Johnson and Takeda about the innovations they are interested in, plus, presentations from the Trade Commissioner Service of Global Affairs Canada about the unique opportunities that exists for British Columbia’s life sciences companies globally.

“Our Annual Investor Summit provides BC companies an important platform and opportunity to make connections to advance their therapeutics and technologies to an audience of seasoned investors. At LifeSciences BC, we recognize the importance of building bridges to catalyze connections that drive commercialization, which can be extremely difficult for any start up or mid stage company. Events such as this are critical to growth and overall awareness of the importance of the ecosystem in BC’s economic engine,” says Wendy Hurlburt, President and CEO, LifeSciences BC.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry says, “The life sciences sector in British Columbia and Canada has a proud history of ingenuity, with tremendous potential as a driver for investments, innovations, and well-paying jobs. COVID-19 has shone a light on the critical importance of this sector and our government has been there to support Canadian companies working around the clock to find solutions. We will continue working with the life sciences sector in British Columbia and across the country to drive innovation and discovery and strengthen Canadian leadership in this global industry.”

Event Details

Date : Monday and Tuesday, November 2 -3, 2020

: Monday and Tuesday, November 2 -3, 2020 Time : 9.00AM – 4.15PM (PST)

: 9.00AM – 4.15PM (PST) Location : Virtual

: Virtual Tickets: https://www.accelevents.com/e/InvestorSummitpresentedbyLumiraVentures#agenda

Program: Monday, November 2, 2020

9.00AM: Welcome and Opening Remarks – Wendy Hurlburt, President & CEO, LifeSciences BC and Daniel Hétu, Managing Director, Lumira Ventures

9.15AM: Keynote Presentation: Peter Greenleaf, CEO, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

9.15AM – 12.00PM: Session – Therapeutics

1.00PM – 2.00PM: Session – Mixed Sectors

2.00PM – 3.00PM: Global Investment Presentation

3.00PM – 4.00PM: BC Success Stories – Chinook Therapeutics

4.00PM – 4.15PM: Closing Remarks

Program: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

9.00AM: Welcome Remarks

9.30AM – Noon: Morning Session - Medical Devices

1.00PM – 2.00PM: Session – Digital Health

2.00PM – 3.00PM: Pharma Reverse Pitch

3.00PM – 4.00PM: Panel Discussion

4.00PM – 4.15PM: Closing Remarks by LSBC & Lumira Ventures

About LifeSciences BC

LifeSciences BC is a non-profit, industry association which represents the life science community of British Columbia. The Association undertakes numerous initiatives including; local, national and international partnerships that help facilitate investment and global partnering opportunities while nurturing economic development in B.C. www.lifesciencesbc.ca

