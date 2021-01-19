Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

60,000 Paycheck Protection Program Loans Approved in First Week

01/19/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it has approved approximately 60,000 PPP loan applications submitted by nearly 3,000 lenders, for over $5 billion, between the program’s re-opening on Monday, Jan. 11, at 9 a.m. ET through to Sunday, Jan. 17.   Last week, the PPP provided dedicated access to community financial institutions that specialize in serving underserved communities, including minority- women-, and veteran-owned small businesses from Monday through Thursday, joined Friday by smaller lenders.

As of today, Jan. 19, the Paycheck Protection Program is open to all participating lenders.

“The SBA continues to help small businesses across the nation access vital funds through the Paycheck Protection Program. Data from our first week, which first allowed hundreds of community financial institutions to submit applications, then opened wider to small banks, demonstrate that we have helped tens of thousands of businesses,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza

“The PPP is off to another great start helping our nation’s economy. With PPP re-opening today for all First and Second Draw loan applications, the SBA remains committed to keeping small business workers on payroll and their doors open during this challenging time. Moreover, the SBA over-performed operationally, issuing guidance and rules in advance and in alignment with the new law’s requirements,” Carranza added.

First Draw PPP loans are for those borrowers who have not received a PPP loan before August 8, 2020. The first two PPP rounds open between March and August 2020 were a historic success helping 5.2 million small businesses keep 51 million American workers employed.  

Second Draw PPP loans are for eligible small businesses with 300 employees or less and that previously received a First Draw PPP loan. These borrowers will have to use or had used the full amount of their First Draw loan only for authorized uses and demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020. The maximum amount of a Second Draw PPP loan is $2 million.

The Paycheck Protection Program remains open for First and Second Draw PPP loans until March 31, 2021, as set forth in the Economic Aid Act, or until Congressionally-appropriated funding is exhausted.

### 

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.


Press Office
United States Small Business Administration
Press_Office@sba.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pBrazil battles Chinese red tape to get active vaccine ingredients
RE
05:58pBrazil's Ultrapar leads negotiation for Petrobras' refinery Refap -filing
RE
05:58pNETFLIX : says borrowing to end as global membership tops 200 million
RE
05:58pLINDAB INTERNATIONAL : comments market intelligence about on-going divestment of business unit
AQ
05:58pResults of Bank of Jamaica US Indexed Note 2024A 19 Jan 2021
PU
05:58pCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : What's your take….on workplace ecosystems of the future?
PU
05:57pSTEEL PARTNERS L P : Holdings Releases Letter From Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein on Passing of Tommy Lasorda
BU
05:56pNATURA & S A : Notice to the Market - Related Parties Transactions
PU
05:56pPERPETUAL : appoints State Street as new custodian and administrator
PU
05:55pBHP forecasts record annual iron ore output as Samarco ops restart
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
3Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5THE TRUMP YEARS: Tax cuts and trade wars overshadowed in the end by a virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ