"60/40" portfolios are facing worst returns in 100 years: BofA

"2022 (is) a simple tale of "inflation shock" causing "rates shock" which in turn threatening "recession shock" & "credit event"; inflation shock ain't over," BofA said in its weekly "Flows Show" report.

Using data from EPFR, BofA said investors have sold bonds for eight consecutive weeks, while European equity funds have seen outflows for the 35th straight week.

So-called "60/40" portfolios typically have 60% of their holdings in stocks and the remaining 40% in fixed income.

BofA said annualised returns so far in 2022 on portfolios like these are the worst in the past 100 years, while those on "25/25/25/25" portfolios that hold equal portions of cash, commodities, stocks and bonds have dropped 11.9%, the worst sinced 2008.

Equity funds recorded $0.3 bln of inflows during the week to Wednesday while bonds saw massive outflows of $9.8bn.

It was the sixth week in a row that investors sold financials, the first outflow from infrastructure in 11 weeks and the 18th week of outflows from bank loans, Bofa said.

With U.S. CPI data coming in hotter than expected on Thursday, Bofa said that this year's inflation shock isn't over yet, but anticipation that inflation will fall and the fact that in 2023 inflation will be expected rather than unanticipated is good news.

Bofa's bull & bear indicator remains at "max bearish" for the fourth consecutive week.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Amanda Cooper)