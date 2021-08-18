Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

605 : Offers Alternative Television Viewing Measurement Solution for Networks, Agencies and Brands

08/18/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Responds to Nielsen’s MRC accreditation issues by emphasizing 605’s depth, breadth of audience data, product-based SaaS solutions that reflect the value of TV advertising

605, a leading television and cross-platform measurement, analytics and attribution company, today offered the following comment on its position as an alternative television viewing measurement solution for networks, MVPD’s, agencies and brands as Nielsen has stepped away from its Media Rating Council accreditation:

“We have invested in developing a better and more effective television viewing measurement solution based on more comprehensive data sets that reflect the true value of television advertising. Our reports developed through easy-to-use products like PLATF0RM, IMP4CT and DR1VE offer the kind of actionable information that enable networks, MVPD’s, agencies and brands to have the new ability to truly identify audiences that drive sales outcomes which is ultimately what is needed in the television advertising marketplace.

“Our neutral status, superior attribution methodology and SaaS tools make us a natural choice for those who are looking for a new television viewing measurement partner that can also deliver cross-platform measurement as well. We are already working closely with a number of major television networks and are confident in our ability to scale to meet growing demand in the wake of these developments between Nielsen and MRC.”

About 605

605 is an independent TV measurement and analytics firm that offers advertising and content measurement, full-funnel attribution, media planning, optimization and analytical solutions on top of our deterministic TV viewership dataset covering more than 22 million households across over 200 U.S. markets. 605’s multi-source viewership dataset offers whole-home TV viewing visibility by combining the best attributes of set-top box and ACR data. 605 is unique in that its multi-source viewership dataset supports 100 percent deterministic audience measurement at the household level while being reportable second by second with currency grade projection methodologies, all in a privacy compliant manner.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pCME : denies media report of $16 billion takeover bid for rival Cboe
RE
03:15pWeekly share repurchase program transaction details
GL
03:14pMaersk signs first green methanol deal in step towards dropping fossil fuels
RE
03:13pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Annovis Bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:10pClass Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of View, Inc. Investors - Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
GL
03:09pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.16% to Settle at $68.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pAssocia Equity Management & Realty Services Selected to Manage Silver Oaks Ranch at Wildomar Association
GL
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.83% to Settle at $2.1477 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.73% to Settle at $2.0212 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.70% to Settle at $65.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules
4VARTA AG : VARTA : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
5MEGHMANI ORGANICS LIMITED : OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT::Composite Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Listing ..

HOT NEWS