605 : Offers Alternative Television Viewing Measurement Solution for Networks, Agencies and Brands

605, a leading television and cross-platform measurement, analytics and attribution company, today offered the following comment on its position as an alternative television viewing measurement solution for networks, MVPD’s, agencies and brands as Nielsen has stepped away from its Media Rating Council accreditation:

“We have invested in developing a better and more effective television viewing measurement solution based on more comprehensive data sets that reflect the true value of television advertising. Our reports developed through easy-to-use products like PLATF0RM, IMP4CT and DR1VE offer the kind of actionable information that enable networks, MVPD’s, agencies and brands to have the new ability to truly identify audiences that drive sales outcomes which is ultimately what is needed in the television advertising marketplace.

“Our neutral status, superior attribution methodology and SaaS tools make us a natural choice for those who are looking for a new television viewing measurement partner that can also deliver cross-platform measurement as well. We are already working closely with a number of major television networks and are confident in our ability to scale to meet growing demand in the wake of these developments between Nielsen and MRC.”

605 is an independent TV measurement and analytics firm that offers advertising and content measurement, full-funnel attribution, media planning, optimization and analytical solutions on top of our deterministic TV viewership dataset covering more than 22 million households across over 200 U.S. markets. 605’s multi-source viewership dataset offers whole-home TV viewing visibility by combining the best attributes of set-top box and ACR data. 605 is unique in that its multi-source viewership dataset supports 100 percent deterministic audience measurement at the household level while being reportable second by second with currency grade projection methodologies, all in a privacy compliant manner.

