60th anniversary of the OECD's Development Assistance Committee (DAC)

10/07/2021 | 04:17am EDT
On the occasion of the upcoming 60th anniversary of the Development Assistance Committee of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD DAC), State Secretary Stanislav Raščan added his congratulations to those of the high-level representatives responsible for international development cooperation and humanitarian aid.



State Secretary Stanislav Raščan | Author Ministrstvo za zunanje zadeve

State Secretary Raščan expressed his satisfaction regarding Slovenia's membership of the Committee, which provides quality and standards in the field of official development assistance and strives to ensure that no one is left behind. The Committee is also committed to achieving gender equality and preventing sexual exploitation and harassment in development cooperation.

International development cooperation and humanitarian aid providers have been facing new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making the exchange of views and the practice facilitated by the OECD DAC all the more important.

By regularly modernising the standards of development cooperation, the OECD DAC has maintained its credibility and importance. It must continue its efforts to ensure that its mission, values and vision reflect the changing realities and risks to sustainable development, in particular climate change. State Secretary Raščan wished the Committee every success in its efforts to contribute to the results of the imminent climate conference in Glasgow.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Slovenia published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 08:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
