60th anniversary of the OECD's Development Assistance Committee (DAC)

State Secretary Raščan expressed his satisfaction regarding Slovenia's membership of the Committee, which provides quality and standards in the field of official development assistance and strives to ensure that no one is left behind. The Committee is also committed to achieving gender equality and preventing sexual exploitation and harassment in development cooperation.

International development cooperation and humanitarian aid providers have been facing new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making the exchange of views and the practice facilitated by the OECD DAC all the more important.

By regularly modernising the standards of development cooperation, the OECD DAC has maintained its credibility and importance. It must continue its efforts to ensure that its mission, values and vision reflect the changing realities and risks to sustainable development, in particular climate change. State Secretary Raščan wished the Committee every success in its efforts to contribute to the results of the imminent climate conference in Glasgow.