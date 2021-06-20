65 & 60 Inch TV Prime Day Deals (2021): Best Early Vizio, Sony, TCL & Samsung TV Deals Identified by Consumer Articles

Early Prime Day 65 & 60-inch TV deals have arrived. Review the top deals on Vizio P-Series TVs, Sony full-array LED, TCL UHD with Dolby Vision & 4K Samsung TV. Browse the full selection of deals in the list below.
Best 65 inch TV deals:
-
Save up to $300 on a wide range of 65-inch TVs at Amazon - get the best deals on 65-inch smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, Sony, Vizio, TCL & more
-
Save up to $101 on 4K 65-inch TVs from Sony, LG, TCL & more - check the latest deals on 65-inch UHD 4K TVs, QLED TVs, OLED TVs, Smart TVs & more
-
Save up to 51% on Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TVs at Amazon - find the latest deals on curved & flat-screen 65-inch TVs with HDR, Alexa Built-In & more
-
Save up to 35% on TCL 65-inch TVs at Amazon - find the best deals on a wide range of TCL TVs with QLED displays, HDR, Dolby Vision & more
-
Save on a wide range of 65-inch 4K TVs from Vizio at Amazon - see the latest savings on P-Series, M-Series & other Vizio 65-inch TVs
-
Save up to $101 on top-rated Sony 65-inch TVs at Amazon - get the hottest deals on Full-Array LED, Ultra HD LED & 4K OLED TVs from Sony
Best 60 inch TV deals:
Best smart TV deals:
-
Save up to 41% on FHD & 4K smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio & more at Amazon - find the best deals on Roku smart TVs, Android smart TVs & more smart TVs
-
Save up to $300 on Samsung FHD & 4K QLED, Crystal & LED smart TVs at Amazon - see current deals on top-rated Samsung 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa & more features
-
Save up to $330 on LG smart TVs at Amazon - get the latest deals on LG FHD & 4K webOS smart TVs up to 86 inches
-
Save up to $202 on Sony smart TVs at Amazon - check ongoing deals on Sony 720p, 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa built-in, Dolby Vision & more features
-
Save up to $200 on TCL smart TVs at Amazon - TCL Android & Roku TVs are known for their mid-range to high-end features with an entry-level price
In need of some more deals? Click here to compare the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and click here to browse all of Amazon’s deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Modern living rooms and home theaters look perfect with a 60-inch or 65-inch TV. Compared to the past years, TV companies are now making their products larger but even more affordable. They have also packed it with the coolest features. In fact, the 65-inch and 60-inch TV models from brands like Sony, TCL, Samsung, and Vizio are 4K TVs. Samsung TVs are either Crystal UHD or QLED TVs and this means getting to watch the most stunning 4K videos on screen.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005189/en/