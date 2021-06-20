Log in
65 & 60 Inch TV Prime Day Deals (2021): Best Early Vizio, Sony, TCL & Samsung TV Deals Identified by Consumer Articles

06/20/2021
Save on 60 & 65-inch TV deals at the early Prime Day sale, together with TCl Roku TV, Samsung QLED & Sony 4K smart TV deals

Early Prime Day 65 & 60-inch TV deals have arrived. Review the top deals on Vizio P-Series TVs, Sony full-array LED, TCL UHD with Dolby Vision & 4K Samsung TV. Browse the full selection of deals in the list below.

Best 65 inch TV deals:

Best 60 inch TV deals:

Best smart TV deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to compare the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and click here to browse all of Amazon’s deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Modern living rooms and home theaters look perfect with a 60-inch or 65-inch TV. Compared to the past years, TV companies are now making their products larger but even more affordable. They have also packed it with the coolest features. In fact, the 65-inch and 60-inch TV models from brands like Sony, TCL, Samsung, and Vizio are 4K TVs. Samsung TVs are either Crystal UHD or QLED TVs and this means getting to watch the most stunning 4K videos on screen.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
