6pm : Approval and Publication of Half-Yearly Financial Statements

06/11/2021 | 08:30am EDT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by 6PM HOLDINGS P.L.C., a company registered under the laws of Malta with company registration number C 41492 and having its registered office at 52, St. Christopher Street, Valletta VLT 1462, Malta (hereinafter the "Company"), pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.

Quote

Approval and Publication of Half-Yearly Financial Statements

The Company hereby announces that during the meeting of its Board of Directors held today, 11th June 2021, the Company's half-yearly financial report and unaudited financial statements for the six-month financial period ended 30th April 2021 were approved.

The Board resolved not to declare an interim dividend.

A copy of the aforesaid half-yearly unaudited financial statements, as approved, is available for viewing below as an attachment to this announcement and at the Company's registered office, and is also available for download from the following link on the Company's website: https://health.idoxgroup.com/investor-information/bond-issue- information.

Unquote

Dr Luca Vella

Company Secretary

11th June 2021

Company Announcement: 6PM176

6PM Holdings Plc

Directors' Report

For the six months ended 30 April 2021

The Directors present their report of the 6PM Group (the 'Group') for the six months ended 30 April 2021.

Principal Activities

The principal activity of 6PM Holdings plc (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies (the "Group") was software solutions, delivering healthcare products enabling organisations to enhance and optimise efficiency. These include product solutions aimed at the UK National Health Services.

As at 30 April 2021, there are no trading subsidiaries within the Group.

Review of performance and developments

The results for the six months ended 30 April 2021 are shown in the Statements of Total Comprehensive Income on page 2.

During FY2020, the Group underwent a period of corporate simplification. It disposed of the trade and assets of its non-core emCare business to Go plc and non-controlling interest of SIX-PM Health Solutions (Ireland) Limited and also completed the transfer of ownership of Idox Health Ltd to Idox plc, the Group's parent company.

The Group continued to refine its corporate structure in the first six months ended 30 April 2021. On the 31st December 2020, emCare Group Malta Ltd, emCare 360 Limited, 6pm Infrastructure Ltd and 6pm Agencies Ltd merged with 6pm Limited. In addition, and on the 28th of January 2021, the shares of Idox Dooel were transferred to Idox plc, it's ultimate parent company, at nominal value. The 6PM Group now consists of 6pm Holdings plc and 6pm Limited.

This conforms to the Idox Group's strategy and has achieved a lean and simple corporate structure.

COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has had limited impact on Group's business so far.

Other than those already disclosed, no separate or additional disclosure in relation to current and expected impact of COVID- 19 on the financial statements, principal risks and uncertainties, going concern, impairment of nonfinancial assets, the presentation of COVID-19 related items in the statement of profit or loss is deemed necessary.

The Group will continue to monitor the situation on an ongoing basis and will keep the market updated as necessary.

1

6PM Holdings Plc

Statements of Total Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 April 2021

6 months to

6 months to

12 months to

30 April 2021

30 April 2020

31 October

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

2020 (audited)

£000

£000

£000

Revenue

-

2,572

3,831

Cost of sales

-

(271)

(426)

Gross profit

-

2,301

3,405

Administrative and other expenses

(156)

(2,055)

(5,179)

Other operating income

96

180

461

(60)

426

(1,313)

Finance income

895

142

3,064

Net loss on investment

(110)

(313)

-

Finance costs

(690)

(727)

(1,564)

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

35

(472)

187

Income tax credit/(expense)

(5)

(114)

(305)

Profit/(Loss) after taxation

30

(586)

(118)

Profit/(Loss) for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

30

(586)

(118)

30

(586)

(118)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange gains/(losses) on retranslation of foreign operations

769

372

(221)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax

769

372

(221)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period

799

(214)

(339)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

799

(214)

(339)

799

(214)

(339)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

2

6PM Holdings Plc

Statement of Financial Position

At 30 April 2021

At 30 April

At 30 April

At 31 October

2021

2020

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£000

£000

£000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

-

975

54

Current assets

103

3,865

419

Total assets

103

4,840

473

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

(7,214)

(12,103)

(7,899)

Non-current liabilities

(11,364)

(11,746)

(11,848)

Total liabilities

(18,578)

(23,849)

(19,747)

Net liabilities

(18,475)

(19,009)

(19,274)

EQUITY

Total equity

(18,475)

(19,009)

(19,274)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

3

6PM Holdings Plc

Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 April 2021

Share

Foreign currency

capital

Accumulated losses

retranslation reserve

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

Balance at 30 April 2020 (unaudited)

4,151

(22,228)

(932)

(19,009)

Exchange gains on translation of foreign operations

-

-

(408)

(408)

Profit / (loss) for the period

-

143

-

143

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

-

143

(408)

(265)

At 31 October 2020 (audited)

4,151

(22,085)

(1,340)

(19,274)

Profit / (loss) for the period

-

30

-

30

Exchange losses on translation of foreign operations

-

-

769

769

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

-

30

769

799

Balance at 30 April 2021 (unaudited)

4,151

(22,055)

769

(18,475)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

6pm Holdings plc published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 12:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
