6pm : Approval and Publication of Half-Yearly Financial Statements
The following is a Company Announcement issued by 6PM HOLDINGS P.L.C., a company registered under the laws of Malta with company registration number C 41492 and having its registered office at 52, St. Christopher Street, Valletta VLT 1462, Malta (hereinafter the "Company"), pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.
Approval and Publication of Half-Yearly Financial Statements
The Company hereby announces that during the meeting of its Board of Directors held today, 11th June 2021, the Company's half-yearly financial report and unaudited financial statements for the six-month financial period ended 30th April 2021 were approved.
The Board resolved not to declare an interim dividend.
A copy of the aforesaid half-yearly unaudited financial statements, as approved, is available for viewing below as an attachment to this announcement and at the Company's registered office, and is also available for download from the following link on the Company's website: https://health.idoxgroup.com/investor-information/bond-issue- information.
Dr Luca Vella
Company Secretary
11th June 2021
Company Announcement: 6PM176
6PM Holdings Plc
Directors' Report
For the six months ended 30 April 2021
The Directors present their report of the 6PM Group (the 'Group') for the six months ended 30 April 2021.
Principal Activities
The principal activity of 6PM Holdings plc (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies (the "Group") was software solutions, delivering healthcare products enabling organisations to enhance and optimise efficiency. These include product solutions aimed at the UK National Health Services.
As at 30 April 2021, there are no trading subsidiaries within the Group.
Review of performance and developments
The results for the six months ended 30 April 2021 are shown in the Statements of Total Comprehensive Income on page 2.
During FY2020, the Group underwent a period of corporate simplification. It disposed of the trade and assets of its non-core emCare business to Go plc and non-controlling interest of SIX-PM Health Solutions (Ireland) Limited and also completed the transfer of ownership of Idox Health Ltd to Idox plc, the Group's parent company.
The Group continued to refine its corporate structure in the first six months ended 30 April 2021. On the 31st December 2020, emCare Group Malta Ltd, emCare 360 Limited, 6pm Infrastructure Ltd and 6pm Agencies Ltd merged with 6pm Limited. In addition, and on the 28th of January 2021, the shares of Idox Dooel were transferred to Idox plc, it's ultimate parent company, at nominal value. The 6PM Group now consists of 6pm Holdings plc and 6pm Limited.
This conforms to the Idox Group's strategy and has achieved a lean and simple corporate structure.
COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak has had limited impact on Group's business so far.
Other than those already disclosed, no separate or additional disclosure in relation to current and expected impact of COVID- 19 on the financial statements, principal risks and uncertainties, going concern, impairment of nonfinancial assets, the presentation of COVID-19 related items in the statement of profit or loss is deemed necessary.
The Group will continue to monitor the situation on an ongoing basis and will keep the market updated as necessary.
6PM Holdings Plc
Statements of Total Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended 30 April 2021
6 months to
|
6 months to
|
12 months to
|
|
30 April 2021
|
30 April 2020
|
31 October
|
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
2020 (audited)
|
|
£000
|
£000
|
£000
|
Revenue
|
-
|
2,572
|
3,831
|
Cost of sales
|
-
|
(271)
|
(426)
|
Gross profit
|
-
|
2,301
|
3,405
|
Administrative and other expenses
|
(156)
|
(2,055)
|
(5,179)
|
Other operating income
|
96
|
180
|
461
|
|
(60)
|
426
|
(1,313)
|
Finance income
|
895
|
142
|
3,064
|
Net loss on investment
|
(110)
|
(313)
|
-
|
Finance costs
|
(690)
|
(727)
|
(1,564)
|
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
|
35
|
(472)
|
187
|
Income tax credit/(expense)
|
(5)
|
(114)
|
(305)
|
Profit/(Loss) after taxation
|
30
|
(586)
|
(118)
|
Profit/(Loss) for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
30
|
(586)
|
(118)
|
|
30
|
(586)
|
(118)
|
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|
|
|
|
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
Exchange gains/(losses) on retranslation of foreign operations
|
769
|
372
|
(221)
|
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax
|
769
|
372
|
(221)
|
Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period
|
799
|
(214)
|
(339)
|
Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
799
|
(214)
|
(339)
|
|
799
|
(214)
|
(339)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
6PM Holdings Plc
Statement of Financial Position
At 30 April 2021
At 30 April
|
At 30 April
|
At 31 October
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
|
£000
|
£000
|
£000
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
-
|
975
|
54
|
Current assets
|
103
|
3,865
|
419
|
Total assets
|
103
|
4,840
|
473
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
(7,214)
|
(12,103)
|
(7,899)
|
Non-current liabilities
|
(11,364)
|
(11,746)
|
(11,848)
|
Total liabilities
|
(18,578)
|
(23,849)
|
(19,747)
|
Net liabilities
|
|
|
|
(18,475)
|
(19,009)
|
(19,274)
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
(18,475)
|
(19,009)
|
(19,274)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
6PM Holdings Plc
Statement of Changes in Equity
For the six months ended 30 April 2021
Share
|
|
Foreign currency
|
|
|
capital
|
Accumulated losses
|
retranslation reserve
|
Total
|
|
£000
|
£000
|
£000
|
£000
|
Balance at 30 April 2020 (unaudited)
|
4,151
|
(22,228)
|
(932)
|
(19,009)
|
Exchange gains on translation of foreign operations
|
-
|
-
|
(408)
|
(408)
|
Profit / (loss) for the period
|
-
|
143
|
-
|
143
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
|
-
|
143
|
(408)
|
(265)
|
At 31 October 2020 (audited)
|
4,151
|
(22,085)
|
(1,340)
|
(19,274)
|
Profit / (loss) for the period
|
-
|
30
|
-
|
30
|
Exchange losses on translation of foreign operations
|
-
|
-
|
769
|
769
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
|
-
|
30
|
769
|
799
|
Balance at 30 April 2021 (unaudited)
|
4,151
|
(22,055)
|
769
|
(18,475)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
