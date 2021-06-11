6pm : Approval and Publication of Half-Yearly Financial Statements

6PM Holdings Plc

Directors' Report

For the six months ended 30 April 2021

The Directors present their report of the 6PM Group (the 'Group') for the six months ended 30 April 2021.

Principal Activities

The principal activity of 6PM Holdings plc (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies (the "Group") was software solutions, delivering healthcare products enabling organisations to enhance and optimise efficiency. These include product solutions aimed at the UK National Health Services.

As at 30 April 2021, there are no trading subsidiaries within the Group.

Review of performance and developments

The results for the six months ended 30 April 2021 are shown in the Statements of Total Comprehensive Income on page 2.

During FY2020, the Group underwent a period of corporate simplification. It disposed of the trade and assets of its non-core emCare business to Go plc and non-controlling interest of SIX-PM Health Solutions (Ireland) Limited and also completed the transfer of ownership of Idox Health Ltd to Idox plc, the Group's parent company.

The Group continued to refine its corporate structure in the first six months ended 30 April 2021. On the 31st December 2020, emCare Group Malta Ltd, emCare 360 Limited, 6pm Infrastructure Ltd and 6pm Agencies Ltd merged with 6pm Limited. In addition, and on the 28th of January 2021, the shares of Idox Dooel were transferred to Idox plc, it's ultimate parent company, at nominal value. The 6PM Group now consists of 6pm Holdings plc and 6pm Limited.

This conforms to the Idox Group's strategy and has achieved a lean and simple corporate structure.

COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has had limited impact on Group's business so far.

Other than those already disclosed, no separate or additional disclosure in relation to current and expected impact of COVID- 19 on the financial statements, principal risks and uncertainties, going concern, impairment of nonfinancial assets, the presentation of COVID-19 related items in the statement of profit or loss is deemed necessary.

The Group will continue to monitor the situation on an ongoing basis and will keep the market updated as necessary.