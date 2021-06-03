Log in
6pm : Board Meeting to approve Half-Yearly Financial Statements

06/03/2021 | 09:39am EDT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by 6PM HOLDINGS P.L.C., a company registered under the laws of Malta with company registration number C 41492 and having its registered office at 52, St. Christopher Street, Valletta VLT 1462, Malta (hereinafter the "Company"), pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.

Quote

Board Meeting to approve Half-Yearly Financial Statements

The Company hereby announces that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Friday, 11th June 2021 to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Company's half-yearly financial report and unaudited financial statements for the six-month financial period ended 30th April 2021.

Unquote

Dr Luca Vella

Company Secretary

3rd June 2021

Company Announcement: 6PM175

Disclaimer

6pm Holdings plc published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 13:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
