6pm : Board Meeting to approve Half-Yearly Financial Statements

The following is a Company Announcement issued by 6PM HOLDINGS P.L.C., a company registered under the laws of Malta with company registration number C 41492 and having its registered office at 52, St. Christopher Street, Valletta VLT 1462, Malta (hereinafter the "Company"), pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.

Board Meeting to approve Half-Yearly Financial Statements

The Company hereby announces that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Friday, 11th June 2021 to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Company's half-yearly financial report and unaudited financial statements for the six-month financial period ended 30th April 2021.

Dr Luca Vella

Company Secretary

3rd June 2021

Company Announcement: 6PM175