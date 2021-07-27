Log in
6th Global Business Forum Africa Descends on Dubai This October

07/27/2021 | 09:33am EDT
- Taking place October 13-14th, GBF Africa is organised on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme Transformation Through Trade.

The sixth edition of the Global Business Forum (GBF) Africa will be held in Dubai on October 13-14, 2021 under the theme Transformation Through Trade.

This year’s Forum is organised by Dubai Chamber and Expo 2020 Dubai on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai, a mega event bringing together 173 countries and 24 international organisations.

GBF Africa 2021 will shed light on the global economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on trade and business around the world.

The high-level forum will take a closer look at Africa’s next phase of economic development in post-pandemic era and beyond, as discussions examine the role of cross-border collaboration in creating new business opportunities and driving sustainable growth across the continent.

As a catalyst for expanding trade links and economic cooperation between Africa and the UAE, the upcoming event builds on the substantial progress achieved by the previous five editions of the forum, which paved the way for new bilateral partnerships and economic benefits.

Key topics at GBF Africa 2021 include the outlook for the African economies, expected impact of the African Continental Free Trade Area, the evolution of global trade, the adoption of advanced technologies and the role of innovation in strengthening capital markets, as well as promising investment opportunities emerging in a post-Covid-19 world.

The Global Business Forum series explores trade and investment potential in promising markets across Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Latin America and the ASEAN region. Since its launch in 2013, the GBF series has welcomed 32 heads of state and government, 140 ministers and government officials, and 9,950 participants, including business leaders and executives from 65 countries around the world. More than 1,800 business meetings were held between UAE investors and their global counterparts.

Editor’s note

Established in 1965, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry is a non-profit public entity, whose mission is to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai by creating a favourable business environment, supporting the development of business, and by promoting Dubai as an international business hub.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2021
