70 & 75 Inch TV Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Vizio, Samsung, Sony, LG & More 4K TV Savings Listed by Saver Trends

Here’s a round-up of the best early 70-inch & 75-inch TV deals for Prime Day 2021, together with sales on LG Smart UHD TVs, Samsung Crystal UHD, Sony HDR Google TVs & Vizio TVs with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast. View the latest deals by clicking the links below.
Best 70 inch TV deals:
Best 75 inch TV deals:
-
Save up to $603 a wide range of 75-inch TV models at Amazon - check out live prices from favorite brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, Vizio, and more
-
Save up to 23% on 75-inch 4K TVs from top brands at Amazon - choose from a wide range of 4K TV models from brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, TCL, Vizio, and more
-
Save up to $103 on Samsung 75-inch TV models at Amazon - find the latest prices of Samsung 75-inch QLED or Crystal UHD smart TV with built-in Alexa and other features
-
Save up to $603 on Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TVs at Amazon - This smart Android TV has built-in Google Assistant but is also compatible with Alexa and has Apple Homekit support
-
Save up to $502 on 75-inch TV models from LG at Amazon - see live prices on best-selling LG OLED TV models with built-in Alexa and other cool features
-
Save up to $200 on Vizio 75-inch TVs at Amazon - includes deals on the Vizio 4K P-Series TV with built-in Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast
Best smart TV deals:
-
Save up to 41% on FHD & 4K smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio & more at Amazon - find the best deals on Roku smart TVs, Android smart TVs & more smart TVs
-
Save up to $300 on Samsung FHD & 4K QLED, Crystal & LED smart TVs at Amazon - see current deals on top-rated Samsung 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa & more features
-
Save up to $330 on LG smart TVs at Amazon - get the latest deals on LG FHD & 4K webOS smart TVs up to 86 inches
-
Save up to $202 on Sony smart TVs at Amazon - check ongoing deals on Sony 720p, 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa built-in, Dolby Vision & more features
-
Save up to $200 on TCL smart TVs at Amazon - TCL Android & Roku TVs are known for their mid-range to high-end features with an entry-level price
Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to enjoy hundreds more active and upcoming savings across a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
When it comes to 70-inch and 75-inch TVs, it’s hard to ignore the models offered by Samsung, Vizio, Sony, and LG. All brands continue to try out new technologies to deliver more innovative home viewing experiences. Samsung’s NEO and QLED smart televisions, for instance, offer 4K TV along with Apple TV support and voice control compatibility. Sony also boasts of 75+ inch models with 4K HDR and built-in Google TV. VIZIO and LG’s class of 70-inch and 75-inch TVs, on the other hand, offer UHD resolution, smart TV compatibility, and streaming channels for on-demand content.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210619005051/en/