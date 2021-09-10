Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

72-Unit Affordable Community in Brawley Sold for $5,050,000 by The Mogharebi Group

09/10/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Mogharebi Group, (“TMG”) has completed the sale of Valle del Sol, a 72-unit affordable community located at 1605 C Street. The property was sold above the list price with multiple offers for $5,050,000. Otto Ozen and Bryan LaBar represented the seller, Southern California based investor. The buyer was a private investor based out of Southern California.

“Valle del Sol is a newer build, 100% affordable housing community,” said Bryan LaBar, Senior Vice President of The Mogharebi Group. “As a result, there was a high level of interested buyers for this asset. However, it was our proprietary 1031 exchange platform that includes a robust network of private high net-worth and exchange buyers that ultimately drove the value and successfully closed.”

Built-in 2008, Valle del Sol is a 72-unit, affordable housing community. The property comprises seven residential buildings totaling 67,672 rentable square feet. The complex is situated on a 3.83-acre site. The apartment homes feature spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans with in-unit washer / dryer hook ups. The property boasts a clubhouse, playground, laundry facility and swimming pool.

About The Mogharebi Group (TMG): The Mogharebi Group is a brokerage firm specializing in the multifamily property sector throughout California. With unparallel local knowledge, an extensive global network of top real estate investors, state of the art technology, and direct access to capital, The Mogharebi Group is the best choice to meet the needs of major private investors and investment funds.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pTimber Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
GL
05:56pShane Jordan Releases New Book to Promote Mask-Wearing
GL
05:53pASBM Welcomes Ralph McKibbin, MD as Chairman
PR
05:52pHIGHGOLD MINING : Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek Corporate Presentation
PU
05:52pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of Four Apartment Properties in the Inland Empire Totaling 13.2M
PU
05:52pNATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS MONTH : 'I Was Almost a Statistic'
PU
05:52pQUINSTREET : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
05:52p72-Unit Affordable Community in Brawley Sold for $5,050,000 by The Mogharebi Group
BU
05:51pUtilities Down As Treasury Yields Rally -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:44pNew Two-Part Documentary Examines the Genesis of Professional Learning Communities and the Current Practitioners' Movement
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
21847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis ..
5Wall Street ends down, Apple sinks on app store ruling

HOT NEWS