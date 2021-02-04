Log in
$762.51 Million Growth in Epinephrine Autoinjector Market During 2020-2024 | Featuring Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. and ALK-Abello AS Among Others | Technavio

02/04/2021 | 08:12am EST
Global epinephrine autoinjector market will grow by USD 762.51 million during 2020-2024.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic the global epinephrine autoinjector market registered a YOY growth of 7% in 2020 and the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005645/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The 120-page report analyzes the epinephrine autoinjector market by dosage (0.30 gm, 0.15 gm, and 0.50 gm), end-user (hospitals, clinics, and individuals), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). The report offers competitive intelligence about market leaders, key industry opportunities, trends, and threats impacting the growth of the market. Also, the report includes information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

The epinephrine autoinjector market is driven by the increasing prevalence of allergies. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the epinephrine autoinjector market.

Factors such as the exposure to allergens such as peanuts, pollen, or pet dander; skin irritants such as household cleaners, some fabrics, or soaps; stress; dry skin; and infections have increased the prevalence of allergies among individuals worldwide. For example, on average, 30-35% of the global population is diagnosed with an allergy annually. Many allergic conditions can be life-threatening if they reach the bloodstream. During such emergencies, epinephrine is used to reduce the symptoms of allergic reactions in the body. With the increasing cases of allergies, the popularity and demand for epinephrine autoinjectors is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Epinephrine Autoinjector Companies:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. offers SYMJEPI. It is a small, single-dose, pre-filled syringe and device combination used as an alternative to epinephrine auto-injectors for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (Type 1), including anaphylaxis.

ALK-Abello AS

ALK-Abello AS operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers ANDIPen. It is a wet/dry epinephrine autoinjector platform used for the treatment of anaphylaxis.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates its business through segments such as Generics and Specialty. The company offers Adrenaclick. It is an authorized generic epinephrine injection, USP auto-injector.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates its business through segments such as Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The company offers Emerade. It is an epinephrine auto-injector used for the emergency treatment of severe acute allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) to foods, medicines, or insect stings.

kaleo Inc.

kaleo Inc. operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers AUVI-Q. It is a prescription medicine used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis in people who are at risk for or have a history of serious allergic reactions.

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

  • Hospitals - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Clinics - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Individuals - size and forecast 2019-2024

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

  • 0.30 gm - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • 0.15 gm - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • 0.50 gm - size and forecast 2019-2024

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - size and forecast 2019-2024

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


