77 WABC Radio : Announces New Primetime Program With Award-winning Broadcaster Rita Cosby

03/15/2021 | 11:35am EDT
John Catsimatidis, CEO of Red Apple Group and subsidiaries Red Apple Media and 77 WABC Radio, has announced the addition of “The Rita Cosby Show” to the station’s primetime weeknight lineup. Cosby, an acclaimed media veteran and best-selling author, will host the 10pm to Midnight program, beginning today, March 15th, focusing on breaking news and fascinating interviews.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005566/en/

The Rita Cosby Show, Weeknights 10PM - 12AM, 77 Talkradio WABC (Photo: Business Wire)

Rita Cosby is one of the most recognized and respected broadcasters in America who has attained an extraordinary level of success in multiple arenas that few in the media landscape have achieved. Cosby was named Radio Ink’s 2018 Most Influential Woman Legend of the Year and has won six Gracie Awards in radio, including for Outstanding Host and Outstanding Talk Show.

She is also a renowned Emmy-winning TV host, who anchored highly rated primetime shows on both Fox News Channel and MSNBC. Born in Brooklyn, Cosby has covered the globe with her live reports from the war zone in Afghanistan, in Belgrade during the NATO bombing, to the US-Mexico border and beyond. Known for her engaging style and headline-making interviews, she has obtained exclusives with more than twenty world leaders, including seven U.S. Presidents and Pope Francis, as well as with entertainment icons Michael Jackson, Tom Hanks, Bruce Willis and infamous inmates Dr. Jack Kevorkian and David Berkowitz, “The Son of Sam.”

The following statement was released by John Catsimatidis, CEO of Red Apple Group:

“Rita Cosby is the best in the business, with a tremendous following and incredible background. ‘The Rita Cosby Show’ will bring a new and exciting dynamic to our important evening programming, with Rita’s top-notch interviewing skills, impeccable record in journalism and deep ability to connect with our listeners. We are proud to welcome such a respected host to 77 WABC Radio and anticipate big success for ‘The Rita Cosby Show,’” said John Catsimatidis.

The following statement has been released by Chad Lopez, President of Red Apple Media/77 WABC Radio:

“We are thrilled to have Rita Cosby taking over this important timeslot. Beginning tonight, our evening listeners will get a great dose of the latest news along with powerful and compelling interviews, from one of the most well-regarded broadcasters,” said Chad Lopez.

The following statement has been released by Rita Cosby:

“I am honored to be joining 77 WABC’s terrific lineup and working with legendary New York icon John Catsimatidis and his team. During this pivotal and unpredictable moment in our nation and communities, 10pm to Midnight will be a nonstop voice of reason and truth you will not want to miss,” said Rita Cosby.

Cosby was previously at 77 WABC Radio from 2014 to 2018, where she served as Political Editor as well as host of successful weekend and midday shows.


© Business Wire 2021
