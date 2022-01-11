77% of Shoppers Would Be More Willing to Shop at a Store if It Offers a Scan-and-Go Option

Anyline’s consumer survey with Researchscape reveals that shoppers are eager for more contactless, digital experiences in store

Anyline, a market leader in mobile data capture, today announced findings from its consumer survey titled Customer Perception Report: Scan-and-go Shopping in 2022. The survey, conducted on behalf of Anyline by Researchscape, found that customer demand for convenient and contactless shopping continues to grow. Anyline’s survey of 1,500 U.S. shoppers identifies expectations and pain points with scan-and-go technology.

Key takeaways from this report include:

Shoppers want a speedy and independent shopping experience

When asked what they prioritize when shopping in store, 32% of respondents said that speed of shopping trip was their first priority. An independent and autonomous shopping experience was ranked second, with 27%. Only 16% of shoppers prioritize interacting with retail workers when going into a brick-and-mortar store, which indicates a growing consumer acceptance of in-store technologies such as scan-and-go.

Scan-and-go is here to stay

With the introduction of social distancing and the need to limit physical contact between people, 76% of scan-and-go users started utilizing the offering because of the pandemic. For many, this shift will be permanent, with 79% of respondents saying that they plan to continue using scan-and-go once the pandemic ends.

Shoppers stay connected to their mobile devices while browsing

The vast majority of shoppers have a mobile device that is equipped with a digital camera, ready and available as they walk through the aisles. In fact, 79% of respondents shop with their phone in hand, within reach or easily accessible. When asked what they use apps for while in store, shoppers’ three most selected choices were to compare prices (40%), compare brands (25%) and build or update a shopping list (22%).

Privacy, data and security concerns contribute to scan-and-go hesitancy

As for shoppers who are wary of using scan-and-go technology, the top reasons behind their hesitancy include privacy and security concerns. The survey revealed that 35% of smartphone users avoid scan-and-go due to privacy concerns in general. As well, 32% don’t want to go through the initial process of downloading an app to use the technology. Thirty-one percent (31%) say they don’t use scan-and-go because they can’t buy certain products with it, such as produce and alcohol.

“Scan-and-go is a device-based, app-driven opportunity that gives shoppers more choice when they opt to shop in store,” said Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and founder, Anyline. “Beyond the benefits to customers of a more efficient and enjoyable checkout experience, this checkout method can build customer loyalty through app features like in-store navigation or exclusive and personalized offers. Giving shoppers the keys to drive their own checkout experience is a top priority for leading retailers, and this trend will continue to accelerate in 2022 and beyond.”

Research Methodology

The results in this report are from an online survey conducted by Researchscape International and commissioned by Anyline. The survey was fielded from Dec. 3 to 6, 2021; 1,502 U.S. consumers completed the survey. The responses are weighted to be representative of the overall population by eight demographics.

