Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

7th Chakra Films Appoints Lori Martin Gregory as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7th Chakra Films, an emerging film company dedicated to truth in science, health and whistleblower stories, today announced it has appointed Lori Martin Gregory as Chief Executive Officer.

Gregory has more than 20+ years' combined experience in investor relations, marketing and management consulting including a background in entertainment, healthcare and policy. She holds degrees in Journalism and Broadcasting from MSU, Denver, and an MBA from Boston University.

Gregory also serves as Producer on 7th Chakra Films' first release, 1986: The Act -- working alongside the company's Founder and Lead Creative, Andy J. Wakefield. 1986: The Act, features a husband and wife, newly pregnant, who delve into the true reasons why vaccine makers have no liability in the marketplace. What they discover shocks and rocks their world.

Gregory's diverse and highly skilled background brings a level of strategic leadership needed to further develop 7th Chakra Films as a key player in health freedom space -- a space that has seen tremendous growth in recent months in response to censorship and the rising demand for truth and educational content related to health freedom concerns.

"I am so pleased to have Lori onboard 7th Chakra Films, as we move toward our next stage of development as a film Company," said Wakefied, who has written, produced and directed three seminal films in the health freedom space including the widely acclaimed Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe. "With three more films in production and health freedom in jeopardy worldwide, the time is now for us to go to the next level, and I am confident with Lori's corporate leadership we can do just that."

"The opportunity to spearhead 7th Chakra Films and produce high quality films in this space directly affects our ability to understand the importance of health freedom on a global scale…what a privilege to work with Andy at this time on this narrative," said Gregory.

7th Chakra Films is an emerging film company dedicated to exposing truth in science, health and whistleblower stories
that have been previously unknown to the world.

#1986TheAct #7thChakraFilms #HealthFreedom

https://www.facebook.com/1986theact
https://www.instagram.com/1986theact/
https://twitter.com/1986TheAct

Forward all press inquiries and story requests to Sherry Sabety /The Branding Lab / 310.494.1964 / thebrandinglab@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7498f43-fb26-4a08-9138-4bdd8d565bba

Primary Logo

Lori Martin Gregory

CEO of 7th Chakra Films

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pNORTHERN DYNASTY : Pebble Partnership CEO Tom Collier submits ‘letter of resignation'
PU
05:58pNORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA : - Key information regarding potential repair offering
AQ
05:55pCBLT Updates on Omni's Progress at Northshore Gold
NE
05:52pNORDIC NANOVECTOR : Private placement successfully completed
AQ
05:51pNORDIC NANOVECTOR : Private placement successfully completed
AQ
05:50pOil-trading bribery probe widens with new U.S. charges, guilty pleas
RE
05:50pNORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : Pebble Partnership CEO resigns after release of secretly recorded videos
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's stock loses charge after Musk's battery pitch
2AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
3SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : TSMC warns China-U.S. deleveraging will drive up costs
4AC IMMUNE SA : AC Immune Reports Top Line Results from TAURIEL Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Semorinemab in Early A..
5RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : KKR to invest $755 mln in retail arm of India's Reliance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group