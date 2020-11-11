8 Things You Didn't Know About Espeland Enterprises' Founder and Voice Actor Melanie Espeland

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The voice is like a fingerprint - unique to each individual,” says Melanie Espeland, founder of Espeland Enterprises. “And unlike the fingerprint, you have the opportunity to harness and develop your unique voice to your advantage.”

Melanie Espeland certainly knows how to harness opportunity, which has allowed her consultancy Espeland Enterprises to thrive. She believes that celebrating your literal and figurative voice is key to unlocking professional success. Her clients are convinced, including high ranking individuals from iconic institutions such as BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, and Adobe.

We caught up with the CEO recently and learned a few things we didn’t know before.

Landing a voice acting agent is tough business to say the least, and Espeland got hers through a cold email. The CEO weaves together experience from McKinsey & Company consulting, Fortune 500 corporate strategy, and startup know how. Espeland paints abstracts for fun in her spare time. She’s a proponent of meditation and asks her clients to give it a try. She specifically created a facial meditation to help discover the facial articulators and ability to express oneself more vividly. Espeland finished her Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University in just 3 years, and later completed a Master of Business Administration at Columbia University. Melanie was inspired by designers to start her career in the fashion world. She had her first public speaking experience as Class President in high school. Melanie is an author, with Seduce by Breath available for pre-order, providing foundational knowledge in how to use the body and breath to fuel one’s voice.

A woman who’s almost always on the go, she’ll soon be launching Version 2.0 of her company’s site and recently expanded her organization. Melanie and her team of Executive Voice Coaches are now available for one-on-one coaching, custom team training, and speaking engagements, and will launch an on-demand course soon. We’re excited and curious to see what she tackles next!

https://www.espelandenterprises.com









Contact: Melanie Espeland Founder/CEO Espeland Enterprises hello@espelandenterprises.com