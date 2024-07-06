WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Eighty-six percent of Democrats said they would vote for U.S. President Joe Biden in a match up against former President Donald Trump in November, a Wall Street Journal poll found.

That figure was down from the 93% of Democrats who said they would vote for him in February, according to the poll, which had 1,500 registered voters interviewed from June 29 through July 2.

The Wall Street Journal said the margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points for the full sample.

