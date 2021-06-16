8th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus held online

BEIJING, June 16 -- The 8th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus was held via video link on June 16. Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe attended the meeting and made a statement.

Gen. Wei said that today's world is facing multiple crises rarely seen in history and various destabilizing and uncertain factors are on the rise. All countries should adhere to a shared destiny, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, uphold fairness and justice, safeguard international rule of law, persevere with openness and inclusiveness, promote exchanges and mutual learning, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

He pointed out that China is committed to safeguarding world peace, contributing to global development and maintaining the international order. The development of China's military is part of the growth of the world's peace forces.

Wei added that China attaches great importance to security cooperation with other countries and fully understands and respects their legitimate concerns. China's national interests must also be fully respected and safeguarded. On issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea, China is determined to safeguard the country's core interests.

Wei also stated that as the Asia-Pacific region faces both opportunities and challenges in the future, all parties should adhere to a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable global security concept, jointly build and make good use of the mechanism of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus, and create a security pattern featuring joint contribution and shared benefits. China will take an active part in cooperation within the mechanism, firmly support other countries, expand cooperation fields and make greater contributions to regional peace and stability.

The meeting participants expressed their views on the international and regional security situation and related issues. The meeting discussed and adopted the Bandar Seri Begawan Joint Declaration on the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus.