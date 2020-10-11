Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

9 Best Prime Day TV Deals 2020: Top Early Samsung, LG, Sony, & TCL 4K TV & Smart TV Savings Found by Retail Egg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/11/2020 | 09:01am EDT

The latest early TV deals for Prime Day 2020, featuring all the top 4K TV, Samsung TV, LG OLED television, and TCL TV offers

Find the latest early TV deals for Prime Day, featuring Sony TVs, LG 4K TVs, TCL smart television, & Samsung TV discounts. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best TV deals:

Searching for more deals on TVs and 4K projectors? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day page to compare the entire range of active deals available now.

Amazon Prime Day discounts only last for a short time period. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

From Amazon devices to popular brands such as Apple, thousands of products go on sale during the two-day Amazon Prime Day shopping event.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and access the entire Prime Day sale.

Prime Day gives shoppers an excellent opportunity to save on 4K and smart TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and Sony. As the primary form of home entertainment, TVs are worthy investments for any family. 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, and Vizio provide the richest viewing experiences with high-resolution video, Dolby surround sound, and even AI upscaling for non-4K media sources.

Most high-end models are smart TVs with Alexa or Google Assistant voice control integration. Picture quality varies for every brand and model, so a Sony Bravia, an LG OLED TV, and a Samsung TV with Crystal Display will have different levels of brightness, contrast, white balance, and color gamut.

There is a host of other TV brands on Amazon as well. TCL TVs are popular for their built-in Roku streaming capabilities while Toshiba and Insignia are similarly well-known for their Fire TV Edition smart TVs. Those on a tighter budget can also browse TVs from Hisense, Vizio, and Sceptre. Alternatively, shoppers can consider TV projectors instead, which are flexible and portable while offering decent audio and video quality.

Amazon is holding this year’s Prime Day sale in the fall instead of the summer for the first time in its history.

Want some more 4K TV and smart TV deals? Click here to check out the entire range of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:31aSorbitol Market Procurement Intelligence Report with Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19
BU
09:31aPRIME DAY ROOMBA, DYSON, & SHARK VACUUM DEALS 2020 : Early Robot Vacuum & Upright Vacuum Cleaner Deals Reported by Save Bubble
BU
09:26aNorth Cyprus vote pits president v prime minister
RE
09:11aPRIME DAY SAMSUNG TV, LG TV, TCL & SONY TV DEALS 2020 : Early 4K, Smart TV & Projector Savings Reported by Consumer Articles
BU
09:02aPRIME DAY APPLE WATCH, IPHONE, IPAD, MACBOOK DEALS (2020) : Early Deals On The Latest AirPods, Apple TV, MacBook Pro Reported by Spending Lab
BU
09:01aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Workplace Computing Devices Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of Over USD 35 Billion
BU
09:01a9 BEST PRIME DAY TV DEALS 2020 : Top Early Samsung, LG, Sony, & TCL 4K TV & Smart TV Savings Found by Retail Egg
BU
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak quarter
RE
08:46aAMAZON PRIME DAY APPLE DEALS 2020 : Top Early iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods & iPad Deals Found by Consumer Articles
BU
08:30aAIRBUS : EU trade chief calls on U.S. to drop tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ant Group's $35 billion IPO unlikely to be hurt by possible U.S. curbs, analysts sa..
2RICHARD BRANSON'S VIRGIN ORBIT SEEKS $1 BILLION VALUATION IN FUNDING ROUND: WSJ
3French fishermen better off with no deal than bad British proposals -minister
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU trade chief calls on U.S. to drop tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute
513 BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY HEADPHONES DEALS 2020: Early AirPods Pro, Bose, Beats & Sony Bluetooth Headphones ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group