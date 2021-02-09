9 in 10 internet users protect their personal data

Total

Dutch citizens have become more careful with personal data on the internet. Of the internet users aged 12 and over, 77 percent report they either restricted or refused access to location data last year while 74 percent did not allow their personal data to be used for commercial purposes. In 2016, these shares were 49 and 62 percent respectively.

Over 60 percent of Dutch internet users limited access to profile data and checked the security of a website before leaving personal data. In addition, 46 percent said they had read the privacy statement before entering their personal data.

Most Dutch people also protect data on smartphone

In 2020, 85 percent of the Dutch population aged 12 years and over used a smartphone for private use. Many Dutch smartphone users took measures due to security and privacy concerns. Seventy percent denied access to personal data such as location, photos or a contact list when installing or using an app.

At 80 percent, 18 to 44-year-olds are the most active in protecting personal data when installing or using an app on smartphones. Among the over-75s, the share was 29 percent. Over one-third of the over-75s did not know this was possible.

Elderly less likely to protect personal data

Internet users aged 65 and over are less likely to protect their personal data online compared to users under 65. Of the over-65s, 77 percent actively protect their own data. This share is 93 percent among 12 to 64-year-olds. Internet users aged 75 and over are least likely to protect their data: 70 percent, against 81 percent of the 65 to 74-year-olds.

People who say they are very experienced users of the internet, computers, tablets or smartphones took measures to protect personal data online relatively more frequently than people who have little experience with the internet and such devices.

12 to 17 yrs 91 18 to 24 yrs 95 25 to 34 yrs 94 35 to 44 yrs 94 45 to 54 yrs 93 55 to 64 yrs 89 65 to 74 yrs 81 75 yrs and over 70

The Netherlands leading Europe in limiting online access to personal data

Among the 27 countries of the EU, the Netherlands had the highest share of internet users aged 16 to 74 years who took measures to protect personal data online in 2020, namely 92 percent against an EU average of 78 percent. Austria and Finland also had high scores of 90 percent, while Romania scored the lowest at 52 percent.

Of the group aged 16 to 74 years, 80 percent restricted or denied access to location data. This is by far the highest percentage within the EU, where the average is 52 percent.

Dutch internet users also frequently do not allow personal data to be used for commercial purposes. Last year, 77 percent did not allow this, with the EU-27 average at 57 percent. The Netherlands is leading in Europe in this respect as well.