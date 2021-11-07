Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

90 percent first dose target reached in Auckland

11/07/2021 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Counties Manukau DHB has reached 90 percent first doses today, meaning all three Auckland DHBs have now crossed the 90 percent threshold for first doses, a key milestone on the path to Auckland opening up, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins says.

Auckland DHB is at 95 percent first doses and 87 percent second doses. Waitemata DHB is 92 first doses and 83 percent second doses. Counties Manukau is now at 90 first doses and 80 percent second doses.

Auckland will move across into the new traffic light system with fewer restrictions once all three DHBs have reached 90 percent fully vaccinated.

"Auckland is leading the way with vaccinations, and it is exciting to see Counties Manukau reach that all important 90 percent first dose figure," Chris Hipkins said.

"Today we are an important step closer to Auckland transitioning to the new traffic light system which means restrictions will ease once each DHB is 90 percent second dose.

"There's been a huge amount of targeted work going on by local health providers to make vaccines easily accessible and to address hesitancy. It's really pleasing to see that work paying off.

"In particular the work of Māori and Pacific providers in Counties Manukau is succeeding. Getting to 90 percent first doses required pulling out all the stops in Auckland. This has included literally going door to door to ensure people are vaccinated.

"Getting every DHB in Auckland up to 90 percent fully vaccinated is within our reach. On current daily rates we could be there within three weeks so long as people return for their second dose.

"Everyone wants restrictions eased as soon as possible. We need to keep going and get those final second doses so we can ease restrictions with high rates of vaccination and high levels of confidence," Chris Hipkins said.

  • In the last 7 days, on average Auckland residents were administered 1,743 first doses, and 6,175 second doses.
  • Of Auckland's Māori population, 79% have received their first dose and 63% have received their second.
  • Of Auckland's Pacific population, 85% have received their first dose and 72% have received their second dose.

Disclaimer

New Zealand Government published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 07:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26aChina's State Grid warns of tight supply in winter, despite easing power crunch
RE
03:15aMusk polls Twitter on selling 10% of his Tesla stock
RE
02:28a90 percent first dose target reached in Auckland
PU
01:58aKeynote Speech by Minister Gan Kim Yong at the Singapore-China Trade and Investment Forum (SCTIF)
PU
01:53aChina issues winter's first snowstorm orange alert, cold snap sweeps country
RE
01:46aIranian top security official Shamkhani condemns attack on Iraqi PM
RE
01:34aChina's crude oil imports in Oct fall to lowest in three years
RE
01:28aEA Regional Transport , Trade and Development Facilitation Project (Second Phase of Program) - P148853
PU
01:00aNicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election with opposition candidates in jail
RE
01:00aInvestigations widen into deadly stampede at Houston rap concert
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock
2China Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing domestic econ..
3Credit Suisse Chairman Horta-Osorio says big investors back overhaul
4China's crude oil imports in Oct fall to lowest in three years
5Elanders Americas Increases Productivity, Versatility, and Global Consi..

HOT NEWS