908 Devices : Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

908 Devices, a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. 908 Devices intends to list its common stock on NASDAQ under the symbol "MASS."

Cowen and SVB Leerink will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. William Blair and Stifel will be book running managers for the proposed offering.

About 908 Devices

We are democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with our simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. Our devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. We are headquartered in the heart of Boston, where we research, design and manufacture innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.

