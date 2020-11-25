Log in
908 Devices : Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

11/25/2020 | 04:43pm EST
908 Devices, a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. 908 Devices intends to list its common stock on NASDAQ under the symbol "MASS."

Cowen and SVB Leerink will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. William Blair and Stifel will be book running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 833-297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02120, telephone: 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6218, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 908 Devices

We are democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with our simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. Our devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. We are headquartered in the heart of Boston, where we research, design and manufacture innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.


© Business Wire 2020
