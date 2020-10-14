97.6% of water for the public water supply is abstracted from groundwater sources

Slightly less water abstracted than in the previous year

In 2019, 170 million cubic metres of water were abstracted in Slovenia, which is 0.4% less than in the previous year; 166 million cubic metres of water were abstracted from groundwater, of which 55.2 million cubic metres of water were abstracted from springs. Four million cubic metres of water were abstracted from surface water, which is three times more than in the previous year.

According to the Slovenian Water Agency, this is the result of larger investment in municipal drinking water infrastructure, which, stimulated by the cohesion funds, enabled investment in upgrading water treatment plants and the preparation of drinking water from surface water sources.

Compared to the previous year, a particularly significant increase was recorded in the Savinjska statistical region, where the reconstructed reservoir and drinking water treatment plants were connected.

Compared to 2018, the amount of water provided in 2019 from the Donava river basin went up by 1% and from the Adriatic Sea river basin down by 7%.

Households consumed almost the same amount of water from the public water supply as in 2018; business entities consumed more

Households consumed 79.6 million cubic metres of water from the public water supply in 2019, which is almost the same as in 2018. On the other hand, business entities consumed 37.6 million cubic metres of water, which is 1.9% more than in 2018.

5.0 million cubic metres of water were supplied but uncharged (water from hydrants, water for firefighting, water for cleaning roads, etc.), which is 4.7% more than in 2018. 47.8 million cubic metres of water were lost, which is 4.6% more than a year before.

More connections to the water supply network

In 2019, the entire water supply network was 33,596 kilometres long, while the number of connections to the water supply network was 481,061, which is an increase of 5.8% over the previous year.