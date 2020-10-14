Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

97.6% of water for the public water supply is abstracted from groundwater sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Slightly less water abstracted than in the previous year
In 2019, 170 million cubic metres of water were abstracted in Slovenia, which is 0.4% less than in the previous year; 166 million cubic metres of water were abstracted from groundwater, of which 55.2 million cubic metres of water were abstracted from springs. Four million cubic metres of water were abstracted from surface water, which is three times more than in the previous year.
According to the Slovenian Water Agency, this is the result of larger investment in municipal drinking water infrastructure, which, stimulated by the cohesion funds, enabled investment in upgrading water treatment plants and the preparation of drinking water from surface water sources.
Compared to the previous year, a particularly significant increase was recorded in the Savinjska statistical region, where the reconstructed reservoir and drinking water treatment plants were connected.

Compared to 2018, the amount of water provided in 2019 from the Donava river basin went up by 1% and from the Adriatic Sea river basin down by 7%.

Households consumed almost the same amount of water from the public water supply as in 2018; business entities consumed more
Households consumed 79.6 million cubic metres of water from the public water supply in 2019, which is almost the same as in 2018. On the other hand, business entities consumed 37.6 million cubic metres of water, which is 1.9% more than in 2018.
5.0 million cubic metres of water were supplied but uncharged (water from hydrants, water for firefighting, water for cleaning roads, etc.), which is 4.7% more than in 2018. 47.8 million cubic metres of water were lost, which is 4.6% more than a year before.

More connections to the water supply network
In 2019, the entire water supply network was 33,596 kilometres long, while the number of connections to the water supply network was 481,061, which is an increase of 5.8% over the previous year.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 08:54:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:54aASOS : expects 'very promotional' peak trading period - CEO
RE
05:54aASOS : Spectre of unemployment weighs on ASOS despite profit jump
RE
05:53aPREMIER OIL : UK watchdog issues first short-selling ban on ACRM
RE
05:44aEU watchdog works on 'Plan B' to move euro clearing from London
RE
05:34aPearson's strategy pays off as COVID-19 accelerates online learning
RE
05:33aBattered UK travel industry calls for testing, more support
RE
05:28aEU-UK trade deal difficult but still possible - source
RE
05:18aItaly's Atlantia rallies after entering exclusive talks with CDP
RE
05:17aBlackstone, Macquarie, F2i could team up with CDP in bid for Atlantia motorway stake - source
RE
05:13aSoftBank restarts buybacks as asset sales swell cash pile
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : Q3 2020 October 14, 2020
3ASOS PLC : ASOS : Spectre of unemployment weighs on ASOS despite profit jump
4In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction
5CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Slimmed-down share sale darkens outlook for China Evergrande's cas..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group