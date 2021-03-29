Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

99.98% Positive Votes at the Vivendi's Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

03/29/2021 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Continuation of plan to distribute 60% of UMG’s capital in shares

Regulatory News:

Vivendi’s (Paris:VIV) Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held today in Paris under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré, with a record quorum of 73.33% of shareholders, approved by 99.98% the two resolutions submitted for vote. The amendment to the by-laws adopted allows Vivendi to now distribute dividends, interim dividends, reserves, or premiums by way of the delivery of assets in kind, including financial securities.

This favorable vote enables the Management Board to continue to study the planned distribution of 60% of Universal Music Group (UMG)’s shares to Vivendi’s shareholders.

Commenting these results, Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Vivendi, said: “The unanimous vote in favor of the two resolutions demonstrates the total support of our shareholders for our strategy.”

Due to the restrictive measures implemented as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting took place behind closed doors and was broadcast live on Vivendi's website and on Dailymotion.

The voting results and a video recording of the Shareholders’ Meeting are available on Vivendi’s website at the following address: https://www.vivendi.com/en/shareholders-investors/shareholders-meeting/

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and video games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas, the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new commercial activities in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:10aIVD MEDICAL  : Supplemental announcement issue of new shares under general mandate pursuant to the share award scheme
PU
10:10aCLOSE ENOUGH : Horseshoes, Hand Grenades, And Specific Personal Jurisdiction
AQ
10:10aENVIRONMENTAL CASES AT THE SUPREME COURT : October Term 2020
AQ
10:10aHEADPHONE SCHOOL : The World's First Koss SP/3 Stereophone That Started It All
PU
10:10aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL  : Pennsylvania Supreme Court Expands Liability Under Consumer Protection Law
AQ
10:10aMAIL RU  : Russia's video games market grew 35% in 2020
PU
10:10aEXPLAINER : What to know about the Amazon union vote
AQ
10:10aCGI  : Addressing the cost dilemma of alternative payment methods
PU
10:10aUPDATE - THOMAS WETHERALD, CONCERNED SHAREHOLDER OF TARONIS FUELS, INC. : Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Taronis Shareholders Vote On The Concerned Shareholders WHITE Consent Card
GL
10:09aSPECIAL REPORT : Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nomura, Credit Suisse warn of big losses after Archegos share dump
2How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe
3Swiss watchdog says several banks involved in hedge-fund case
4TESLA, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Raised to Buy by Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ