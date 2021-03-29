99.98% Positive Votes at the Vivendi's Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Continuation of plan to distribute 60% of UMG’s capital in shares

Vivendi’s (Paris:VIV) Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held today in Paris under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré, with a record quorum of 73.33% of shareholders, approved by 99.98% the two resolutions submitted for vote. The amendment to the by-laws adopted allows Vivendi to now distribute dividends, interim dividends, reserves, or premiums by way of the delivery of assets in kind, including financial securities.

This favorable vote enables the Management Board to continue to study the planned distribution of 60% of Universal Music Group (UMG)’s shares to Vivendi’s shareholders.

Commenting these results, Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Vivendi, said: “The unanimous vote in favor of the two resolutions demonstrates the total support of our shareholders for our strategy.”

Due to the restrictive measures implemented as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting took place behind closed doors and was broadcast live on Vivendi's website and on Dailymotion.

The voting results and a video recording of the Shareholders’ Meeting are available on Vivendi’s website at the following address: https://www.vivendi.com/en/shareholders-investors/shareholders-meeting/

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and video games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas, the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new commercial activities in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

