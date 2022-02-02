9Rooftops Welcomes Derrick Rivers as VP + Creative Director

9Rooftops recently welcomed Derrick Rivers as VP + Creative Director. Rivers brings over 15 years of experience across several service accounts and categories, in both the general and multicultural segments. He has already proven to be a valuable addition to the agency, working to bring creative solutions to life for several 9Rooftops clients.

As a commercial artist by trade Rivers’ first love was architecture, however, when his math and science scores proved him wrong he pursued a career in advertising and visual communications. Since then, he has worked in design, video, experiential marketing, and social and digital media, with an emphasis on integrated campaigns.

“Derrick is a well-rounded creative professional who has managed countless successful campaigns from concept development all the way to execution over the years,” said Scott Seymour, EVP + Chief Creative Officer at 9Rooftops. “His abilities to assess competition and provide strong creative direction will help our agency continue to grow across the industry, and our clients to thrive throughout the market.”

Before joining 9Rooftops, Rivers served as a Creative Director of Entertainment at Cashmere, where he was responsible for all entertainment accounts, including WarnerMedia, FX and Universal. He also has held full-time creative positions at AT&T, 22Squared and BBDO in Atlanta, and Burrell, DDB Chicago, and Lipman Hearne. Rivers’ work has provided successful results for brands like Coca-Cola, Russell Athletic, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble and Heineken. He’s been featured in Adweek, Communication Arts, Lurzer’s Archive and HOW Magazine, and has garnered recognition for creative excellence at the POPAI Awards and Hugo Television Awards.

“I wanted to be a part of an agency like 9Rooftops that truly understands how the fabric of culture can be woven seamlessly into relevant and engaging communications,” said Rivers. “I’m excited to be the newest part of such a fast-paced environment where innovation, creativity and marketing products and services will contribute to continued growth and success.”

When he’s not busy collaborating with brand teams and creating memorable advertisements, Rivers enjoys experiencing the triumphs of parenthood and the pitfalls of being an occasional golfer. He currently resides in Atlanta with his wife and three children.

