Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

9Rooftops Welcomes Derrick Rivers as VP + Creative Director

02/02/2022 | 03:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9Rooftops recently welcomed Derrick Rivers as VP + Creative Director. Rivers brings over 15 years of experience across several service accounts and categories, in both the general and multicultural segments. He has already proven to be a valuable addition to the agency, working to bring creative solutions to life for several 9Rooftops clients.

As a commercial artist by trade Rivers’ first love was architecture, however, when his math and science scores proved him wrong he pursued a career in advertising and visual communications. Since then, he has worked in design, video, experiential marketing, and social and digital media, with an emphasis on integrated campaigns.

“Derrick is a well-rounded creative professional who has managed countless successful campaigns from concept development all the way to execution over the years,” said Scott Seymour, EVP + Chief Creative Officer at 9Rooftops. “His abilities to assess competition and provide strong creative direction will help our agency continue to grow across the industry, and our clients to thrive throughout the market.”

Before joining 9Rooftops, Rivers served as a Creative Director of Entertainment at Cashmere, where he was responsible for all entertainment accounts, including WarnerMedia, FX and Universal. He also has held full-time creative positions at AT&T, 22Squared and BBDO in Atlanta, and Burrell, DDB Chicago, and Lipman Hearne. Rivers’ work has provided successful results for brands like Coca-Cola, Russell Athletic, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble and Heineken. He’s been featured in Adweek, Communication Arts, Lurzer’s Archive and HOW Magazine, and has garnered recognition for creative excellence at the POPAI Awards and Hugo Television Awards.

“I wanted to be a part of an agency like 9Rooftops that truly understands how the fabric of culture can be woven seamlessly into relevant and engaging communications,” said Rivers. “I’m excited to be the newest part of such a fast-paced environment where innovation, creativity and marketing products and services will contribute to continued growth and success.”

When he’s not busy collaborating with brand teams and creating memorable advertisements, Rivers enjoys experiencing the triumphs of parenthood and the pitfalls of being an occasional golfer. He currently resides in Atlanta with his wife and three children.

About 9Rooftops

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, 9Rooftops is a bold, integrated marketing agency known for breakthrough creative that gets results. The agency uses data-fueled strategies to help brands rise above the competition, delivering culturally relevant, high-performance creative solutions that generate energy, action and revenue— with the kind of speed the market demands. For more information about 9Rooftops, visit 9Rooftops.com, LinkedIn, Instagram @9Rooftops, Facebook or Twitter @9Rooftops.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
03:51pAYR WELLNESS TO HOLD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 CONFERENCE CALL ON MARCH 17, 2022 AT 8 : 30 a.m. ET
GL
03:51pAYR WELLNESS TO HOLD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 CONFERENCE CALL ON MARCH 17, 2022 AT 8 : 30 a.m. ET
GL
03:50pKey information relating to the declared cash dividend to be paid by Protector Forsikring ASA
AQ
03:50p2021 : CR 87.3%, earnings per share NOK 15
AQ
03:49pU.S. dollar falls on weak private jobs data; euro up as inflation perks up
RE
03:49pTEXTRON : Bell Completes Successful Demonstration for NASA SIO Extension in Collaboration with Hillwood and Northwest ISD
PU
03:49pUS LNG sector to pitch gas deals for Europe
PU
03:49pA historic IDA replenishment hosted by Japan signals the global community's unwavering commitment to the poorest countries
PU
03:49pAMC : Unveils premiere date for thrilling new drama 61st street, starring emmy®-winner courtney b. vance, ahead of series' world premiere at sxsw
PU
03:49pCGI tops expectations with higher first-quarter profit, expanding workforce
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2How to invest for inflationary times
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Alphabet, Colgate, Exxon, Clorox...
4Stocks extend gains on strong U.S. earnings, weak economic reports
5Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..

HOT NEWS