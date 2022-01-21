9th Annual Cursive is Cool Contest Adds Additional Prizes for Pandemic-Friendly Participation in Both USA and Canada for 2022

Log in
LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Cursive is Cool® contest will be held as usual this year after encouragement from teachers, parents, and students, announced the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation today, despite some schools in the USA and Canada operating remotely, or using a hybrid model with in-person learning. In person education is on again, off again, hit or miss these days. Yet, Cursive is Cool Contest is reliable.

Cursive is Cool 2022 Contest

Modifications this year allow more students to participate who might not have teacher support as in the past.

Students are encouraged to enter early. A Random Drawing will be held this year at the conclusion of the contest. Prizes will be awarded for First Place, Second Place, Third Place, and a prize for the most Creative content. Those winners' handwriting will be reviewed for legibility and neatness. One of each prize per grades 1 through 8 will be awarded.

"Every year our judges look forward to reading entries because kids' points of view are not only entertaining but also often enlightening," remarked Lauren Mooney Bear, Campaign for Cursive Chair.

The annual cursive contest has many supporters. In Canada they include Laywine's and Zebra Pen (Canada). A new supporter last year is Blind Pig Press.

For the USA contest, supporters continue to grow, with Amsterdam Printing, Cursive Logic, Dixon Ticonderoga, Fahrney's Pens, Itoya, Louise Borden Author, Monkey Magnets, Caran D'ache, Colombia City Ninja School, New American Cursive, PEN World, Sakura and Writing Academy. New this year are; The City of Oroville, Washington Chamber of Commerce, Double Flush Stables, a non-profit rescue in Davie FL, Clairemont Act One, C.A.O. a non-profit theatre troupe in San Diego CA, Seth Wells, Recording Artist in Seattle Washington, Monroe Pizza and Pints in Monroe Washington, I AM Frequencies in Phoenix AZ, Brooklyn's Furry Friends, B.F.F.s, dog walking service, in Brooklyn NY. People and businesses from the four corners of the US are enthusiastic about supporting the Cursive Is Cool contest.

According to Sheila Lowe, President of the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation, "The good news from an informal survey indicates that more than half the states require at least some cursive writing training in public schools. Legislation is spending in six more. Only ten states have zero requirement to teach their students to write."

USA and Canadian contest dates are January 23 through April 8, 2022.

Learn more: https://www.campaignforcursive.com/.

For more information, contact Lauren Mooney Bear: CursiveIsCool@gmail.com.

"You don't have to be the best writer this year

To win a prize that will bring you cheer.

Entering is the main thing to do

To win a prize to be sent to you!"

About the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation:

The Foundation is a 501-(c)6 non-profit organization, chartered and incorporated in California, and are the sponsors of Campaign for Cursive®, and will graciously accept donations.

Learn more: https://www.ahafhandwriting.org/.

News Source: American Handwriting Analysis Foundation

Related link: https://www.ahafhandwriting.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/9th-annual-cursive-is-cool-contest-adds-additional-prizes-for-pandemic-friendly-participation-in-both-usa-and-canada-for-2022/

