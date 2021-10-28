A Climate for Change: The 2021 SDG Media Summit Will Focus on the Role Media Plays in Promoting Climate Action

The event will also highlight United Nations campaigns that have spanned the world and reached over 1 billion people in 140+ countries.

PVBLIC Foundation, along with the United Nations Office for Partnerships and the United Nations Development Program will convene the 2021 SDG Media Summit to emphasize the role that media plays in promoting action on climate change, ending the pandemic, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The 2021 SDG Media Summit will bring the global media impact community back together after a difficult time to engage on the most pressing sustainability issues, activate solutions, and celebrate projects and partnerships that are having an impact.

“The 2021 SDG Media Summit is an important opportunity to convene and share solutions that will help all of us keep the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals. The SDGs are a kaleidoscope of hope—17 goals that can be mixed and matched to help us realize a more inclusive, just and green world,” said Annemarie Hou, Acting Executive Director, UN Office for Partnerships & Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Secretary-General.

Organized by the United Nations Office for Partnerships and PVBLIC Foundation since 2014, the summit is an invitation only event that showcases innovative social campaigns and movements through keynotes, interviews, case studies and roundtables and provides a unique opportunity for delegates to engage and learn from the brightest minds in media and build lasting partnerships that further social progress.

“We are excited to be back with the SDG Media Summit this year. We are living through a challenging time in human history but there is a climate for change, an opportunity to create a more sustainable future. We are grateful to all our SDG Media Summit partners and collaborators who are working together to make this future a reality,” said Sergio Fernández de Córdova, Executive Chairman of PVBLIC Foundation.

The virtual event will broadcast live on November 5th at 1:30pm ET and will feature the following UN representatives, media leaders, corporate partners:

Achim Steiner , Administrator, United Nations Development Programme

, Administrator, United Nations Development Programme Melissa Fleming , Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications at United Nations

, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications at United Nations Annemarie Hou , Acting Executive Director, UN Office for Partnerships & Senior Communications Advisor

, Acting Executive Director, UN Office for Partnerships & Senior Communications Advisor Boaz Paldi , Global Engagement & Partnership Manager at United Nations Development Programme

, Global Engagement & Partnership Manager at United Nations Development Programme John Frank , Vice President of UN Affairs at Microsoft

, Vice President of UN Affairs at Microsoft Raj Kumar , President/editor in chief, Devex

, President/editor in chief, Devex Dr. Vin Menon , Co-Founder at iBG Finance, CGCX, BGBF

, Co-Founder at iBG Finance, CGCX, BGBF Pat Cummens , Director of Government Strategy and Policy Solutions at Esri

, Director of Government Strategy and Policy Solutions at Esri Dr Eva-Marie Muller-Stuler, CTO AI, Chief Data Scientist, IBM

CTO AI, Chief Data Scientist, IBM Rose Stark , Senior Vice President of Marketing at EarthX

, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EarthX Enrique Acevedo, CBS News Correspondent

CBS News Correspondent Mik Thobo-Carlsen, Mindpool CEO

Mindpool CEO Kerry Bannigan , Executive Director, Fashion Impact Fund

, Executive Director, Fashion Impact Fund Sara Maino , Head of Vogue Talents, Conde Nast

, Head of Vogue Talents, Conde Nast Sheena Butler-Young, Senior Business Correspondent, Business of Fashion

Senior Business Correspondent, Business of Fashion Jose Zamora, Senior Vice President Communications, Univision News

Senior Vice President Communications, Univision News Robert Skinner , Deputy Director and Chief of Partnerships and Global Engagement, Outreach Division, United Nations Department of Global Communications

, Deputy Director and Chief of Partnerships and Global Engagement, Outreach Division, United Nations Department of Global Communications Anchal Leela Chand, President at Rukus Avenue

President at Rukus Avenue Ingmar Rentzhog, CEO at We Don't Have Time

CEO at We Don't Have Time Ariana Stolarz, Global Chief Strategy Officer MRM/McCann

Global Chief Strategy Officer MRM/McCann Sergio Fernández de Córdova , Chairman PVBLIC Foundation

, Chairman PVBLIC Foundation Stephen Keppel, President PVBLIC Foundation

The Summit will feature high level conversations around:

Mobilizing Creative Content to Advance the Climate Agenda

Accelerating Action on the SDGs through Data and Technology

COVID-19, the Media & Global Solidarity

Bridging the Digital Divide and Achieving the SDGs

Media Amplifying the New Era of Fashion

Misinformation and the Threat to the Sustainability Agenda

The 2021 SDG Media Summit is officially powered by EarthX, the international, nonprofit environmental forum whose purpose is to educate and inspire people to action towards a more sustainable future. Its 24/7 environmental network, EarthxTV, broadcasts original series and inclusive partner content that informs, inspires, and creates impact.

Microsoft and Majic Corp are official partners, organizing discussion sessions around the digital divide and how to accelerate action on the SDGs through data and technology, respectively.

More than 200 representatives of leading media companies, advertising firms and creative agencies with high level United Nations representatives and communication experts are expected to attend and be part of this event.

Interested attendees can register here: https://www.pvblic.org/sdgmediasummit

About The United Nations Office for Partnerships

The United Nations Office for Partnerships seeks to be the trusted platform for partners to connect and create opportunities and solutions to keep the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals. The UN Office for Partnerships works globally, regionally and in countries – to transform the world through SDG Partnerships – for People and for Planet.

About PVBLIC Foundation

PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative non-profit organization that mobilizes media, data, and technology for sustainable development and social impact around the world. The Foundation connects public, private, and nonprofit sectors, plugging innovations into social agendas and helping governments, NGOs, and intergovernmental organizations amplify their impact through original programs, creative partnerships, and strategic donor funds. The foundation has managed programs and partnerships that have reached more than a billion people in 125 countries and inspired global action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

