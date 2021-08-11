Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A College of Semiconductor Research is Established at NTHU

08/11/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National Tsing Hua University’s (NTHU) plan to establish a College of Semiconductor Research (CoSR) has been approved by the Ministry of Education and student recruitment will soon follow. President Hocheng Hong said that the institute will be headed by Academician of Academia Sinica Burn J. Lin, whose research in immersion lithography has a major impact on the semiconductor industry worldwide. He added that with Lin’s leadership, combined with NTHU’s strength in technology and interdisciplinary studies, the CoSR will certainly become a major force in semiconductor research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005030/en/

Dr. Burn J. Lin will be the first dean of the College of Semiconductor Research. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University)

Dr. Burn J. Lin will be the first dean of the College of Semiconductor Research. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University)

In addition to international companies such as Micron Technology and Tokyo Electron, the CoSR is being supported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, GlobalWafers, Unimicron, United Microelectronics, Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation, Novatek Microelectronics, and Nanya Technology, with an annual endowment totaling over NT$130 million.

This college will consist four disciplines: Semiconductor Device, Semiconductor Design, Semiconductor Process, and Semiconductor Material. Each year it will enroll about 80 master’s students and 20 doctoral students. The first batch of students will be admitted as early as the spring of 2022.

President Hocheng further indicates that NTHU is the only university in greater China that has three Nobel laureates amongst its alumni. Moreover, NTHU has been rated among the top 100 schools worldwide in electrical engineering and computer science, materials science, physics, chemistry, chemical engineering, machinery, and statistics—placing it in an excellent position to turn out graduates with a broad-based creative vision, the basis of cutting-edge research.

Dr. Lin said that domestic universities already turn out plenty graduates for the semiconductor industry in Taiwan, so that the CoSR’s main focus should be on raising the nation’s international competiveness. To realize this vision, Lin wants to cultivate each student into a specialist, generalist, innovator and problem solver. A student first acquires the ability to dig deep in a given field of the semiconductor technology, thus becomes a sought-after specialist. However, the semiconductor technology encompasses too many fields for any individual to comprehend all. He has to work with people of other disciplines as a team. He needs to be proficient in related fields in order to communicate with other specialists, thus, has to be a generalist.

Besides being broad, the technology also progresses at an awesome pace. The specialist/generalist got to be able to solve new problems and be innovative for revolutionary approaches. Only when someone fully proficient in all three aspects will he be able to become a formidable leader in semiconductor research.

During his 22 years at IBM Research in the United States, Lin was credited with many ground-breaking innovations. He joined TSMC in 2000, and in 2002 he began to develop immersion lithography, which has had a tremendous impact on the semiconductor industry.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:07pNICKELODEON'S SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS UNIVERSE EXPANDS AGAIN, WITH MORE THAN 50 NEW EPISODES PICKED UP ACROSS KAMP KORAL : SpongeBob's Under Years, the Patrick Star Show and the Original SpongeBob SquarePants Series
BU
01:06pGARMIN : Scuba Divers Remove 8,122 Pounds of Trash and Counting from Lake Tahoe
PU
01:06pBALOISE MOBILITY ACCELERATOR : Interviews with the ...
PU
01:06pBORQS TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Strategic Investment and Collaboration with Zippie in Blockchain IoT Autonomous Payments (Form 6-K)
PU
01:06pIMERYS : Disclosure relating to transactions carried out within the share buyback program from 4 August 2021 to 6 August 2021 included
PU
01:06pCAPRICORN : Bank Employee Catches Alleged Conman Red-Handed
AQ
01:06pMASTERCARD : Over 50,000 Jobs Saved through the Mastercard Foundation MSEs Resilience Facility
AQ
01:06pROLLS ROYCE : successfully completes $600 million revitalization of Indianapolis campus and technology development
PU
01:06pMISTER SPEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:06pDGAP-PVR : Mister Spex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1How Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe
2Hackers return $260 million to crypto platform Poly Network after massive theft
3Analysis-Investors look under the radar for winners from U.S. infrastructure bill
4The Fed’s transitionary Inflation scenario gets a boost
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Callaway, Flutter, Qualys, Synaptics, Virgin Galactic...

HOT NEWS