A Company Successfully Analyzes KPIs and Evaluates the Competitive Landscape in the Smart Grid Technology Space | Infiniti's Recent Success with Competitive Intelligence Solutions

With over 16 years of expertise in offering competitive intelligence solutions for 50+ industries, Infiniti Research analyzed the smart grid technology space and observed certain notable trends. The smart grid technology space has witnessed a growth in demand for economical, sustainable, and reliable electricity. Factors such as the emergence of cloud platforms, increasing adoption of IoT, and the need to conserve energy are major contributors to the growth of this space. However, the market also faces challenges such as barriers to the adoption of technology and high costs of installation. Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solutions can help smart grid technology providers to understand, evaluate, and strategize for this highly competitive and rapidly evolving market.

“Although the smart grid technology space is witnessing a promising growth owing to the increasing adoption of smart meters, regional government initiatives, and the growing number of advanced infrastructure projects, several factors may hamper the growth of the sector,” says a power and clean energy industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client is a prominent smart grid technology provider. They sought to identify their competitors, understand their strengths and weaknesses, and develop effective business strategies accordingly. The client also wanted to compile information on the competitors in terms of their history and business objectives. Therefore, the smart grid technology provider approached Infiniti Research to leverage our expertise in offering competitive intelligence solutions. Within the five-week engagement, the client sought to collect and compile data on pricing models, identify unique selling propositions, and optimize their business process and strategies.

Our Approach:

Infiniti’s competitive intelligence experts created an approach to gain detailed insight into the competitive landscape and assist the smart grid technology provider. This approach included the following:

An extensive research methodology comprising of interviews and discussions with prominent stakeholders in the smart grid technology space

Assessment of the performance of competitors through a compilation of information from reliable sources such as trade shows, industry forums, and company presentations

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution, the smart grid technology provider was able to identify the top competitors and monitor their activities. Additionally, the client analyzed the key performance indicators and analyzed their marketing resources to meet the business requirements. The client also formulated effective strategies to stay ahead of the competition. Lastly, the competitive intelligence solution helped the smart grid technology provider to direct their development and marketing efforts to launch new products and services effectively.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

