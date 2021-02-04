Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A Compliance Win: GitLab Successfully Completed SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 Certifications

02/04/2021 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitLab, the single application for the DevOps lifecycle, today announced that it has successfully obtained the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II and SOC 3 Type II reports for GitLab.com.

The findings affirm that GitLab meets the SOC 2 and SOC 3 standards relative to the Security Trust Services Principle and Criteria. These certifications, among the company’s extensive list of security capabilities, is why GitLab is a pioneer in the emerging market of DevOps platforms.

An independent, external third-party firm has audited GitLab’s current security control objectives, activities, and operating effectiveness against the AICPA’s Security Trust Service Criteria set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). As further assurance to its customers, the audit process revealed no formal exceptions.

“This achievement directly aligns with GitLab’s transparency core value and further affirms GitLab’s commitment to the security and privacy of our customer and user data,” said Johnathan Hunt, Vice President of Security at GitLab. “These reports provide additional validation to our customers that our system will protect and secure their sensitive data.”

In addition to SOC 2, GitLab continues to invest, iterate, and diversify its security and compliance program. Follow GitLab’s Security - Trust Center for updates and more details. GitLab’s SOC 3 report is now publicly available via GitLab’s Customer Assurance Package.

About GitLab
GitLab is a DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle enabling Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle. This allows teams to significantly reduce cycle times through more efficient collaboration and enhanced focus.

Built on Open Source, GitLab works alongside its growing community, which is composed of thousands of developers and millions of users, to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. More than 100,000 organizations from startups to global enterprises, including Ticketmaster, Jaguar Land Rover, NASDAQ, Dish Network, and Comcast trust GitLab to deliver great software faster. All-remote since 2014, GitLab has more than 1,300 team members in 68 countries.

Media Contact
Kari Schatz
Highwire PR for GitLab
press@gitlab.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:13aNETFLIX : Summons 'Daniel Spellbound' to Netflix in an All-New Animated Series
PU
06:13aGRIGEO : Regarding the claim for the compensation of damage caused to the environment received by AB Grigeo Klaipėda from the Environmental Protection Department
PU
06:13aGRIGEO : Regarding the trading suspension of Grigeo AB securities
PU
06:13aVICAT : 2020 full year results invitation
PU
06:13aMASSROOTS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aTHERAPEUTIC SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aPG&E Fire Victim Trust Will Begin Telling Wildfire Victims What Their Claims Are Worth on February 15
BU
06:12aNORFOLK SOUTHERN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:12aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Annual Financial Report
PR
06:12aMassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
4KOSS CORPORATION : Short-seller Hindenburg takes aim at Clover Health as Reddit rally fades
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ