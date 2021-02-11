Log in
News  >  Companies

A Desert Jewel in the Heart of the City

02/11/2021 | 07:43am EST
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BedBrock Developers, Paradise Valley’s premier builder, is excited to announce that it has broken ground on the first mountainside showcase home in Crown Canyon, the most exclusive gated community in Arizona.

With 12 homesites, this stunning secluded canyon is surrounded by the Phoenix Mountain Preserve and is minutes from downtown Phoenix. This private canyon will be home to some of the highest end homes in Arizona, with the average home price expected to be more than $9 million. This canyon in the heart of the city creates the ultimate fusion of urban convenience, beauty, luxury and exclusivity.

The exquisite architecture of the initial Jade Homesite was designed by CP Drewett of Drewett Works, with harmonious interior design by Mara Green of Mara Interior Designs. The Crown Canyon team is proud that this stunning 8,100 square foot masterpiece has already been awarded a “Best in American Living Award” by the National Association of Home Builders. CP Drewett stated, “This is a historic project in Arizona and I am working to make the architecture historic as well.”

Patrick Niederdrenk and Maximilian de Melo, of America One Luxury Real Estate, are not only the exclusive listing agents, but they believed so much in the canyon that they invested along with an investor group to build out the Jade Homesite. Niederdrenk said, “In today’s environment, people value gated communities that offer peace and tranquility, safety and privacy, indoor/outdoor and healthy living environments, bringing back into their homes all possible luxury amenities.” De Melo adds, “There is no other community in Arizona like Crown Canyon, due to its privacy, exclusivity, and proximity, which, coupled with the quality of design and construction, will no doubt be home to some of the valley’s most prominent residents.”

Included in those who will call Crown Canyon home is the developer himself. Rich Brock, founder of award winning BedBrock Developers, said, “I am excited to break ground on my home in the coming months, as there is no other property like Crown Canyon in the entire Valley. It has solitude, security and exclusivity, while still being close to everything. It's literally a desert jewel in the heart of the city.”

Kevin Groman, owner and principal at Crown Canyon Capital, added, “When I first acquired the land several years ago, I knew it was really special and was fortunate to compile a team of the most respected individuals in the industry, and then waited for the right time, and now is the right time. I remember when Vern Swaback, Frank Lloyd Wright’s youngest apprentice, wisely said, ‘Crown Canyon will be an architectural symphony with each home adding to the canyon’s natural beauty’ and now that we have broken ground the architectural symphony has begun.”

For more information on Crown Canyon please visit www.crowncanyon.com or please call Listing Agent, Maximilian de Melo at (480) 907-9660.

About Crown Canyon
Between Paradise Valley and the Arizona Biltmore lies a uniquely hidden canyon, with 12 one-of-a-kind mountainside homesites surrounded by the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Located at the end of 40th Street, north of Lincoln Drive, Crown Canyon is minutes away from all that high-end urban living has to offer: the finest dining, shopping, golfing, and resorts, as well as the airports, stadiums and entertainment. The canyon’s surrounding ridges and peaks evoke the silhouette of a crown; thus the name, Crown Canyon. Crown Canyon will be the highest end, the most convenient and most exclusive gated community in the Valley of the Sun. It is the ultimate fusion of urban convenience, natural beauty and exclusivity. www.crowncanyon.com.

About BedBrock Developers
BedBrock Developers is the exclusive builder in Crown Canyon. BedBrock Developers, owned by Rich Brock, is the premier luxury home builder in Paradise Valley, Arcadia and Scottsdale, Arizona as well as Coronado, La Jolla and Laguna, California for more than two decades. BedBrock originally built its sound reputation on magnificent Italian, Spanish and Santa Barbara-style homes, and for the last decade has led the trend for modern homes in Arizona with styles ranging from Mid-Century Modern to ultra-Contemporary, as evidenced by the successful communities of Kachina Estates and Cameldale Estates. Brock also started BedBrock Concierge, which caters to his high-end discerning homeowners, who seek one-stop-shop convenience for all ongoing maintenance at these exquisite homes.

CONTACT
Greg Sexton
greg.sexton@rethincadvertising.com 480-688-0766

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9a90307-5531-4a11-87e5-50f7bdcd3167

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29a66434-8807-48f9-8451-126cb1401082


Primary Logo

The Jade Showcase Home in Crown Canyon

Between Paradise Valley and the Phoenix Mountain Preserve is the most exclusive gated mountainside community in Arizona that perfectly harmonizes the Sonoran Contemporary Architectural Style with the natural beauty of Crown Canyon.
An Architectural Masterpiece

This dramatic award winning architectural design celebrates the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert, while maximizing peace and tranquility.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ