A&G Healthcare : Announces Partnership With WLT Software

New integration brings enhanced payment integrity solutions to MediClaims customers

A&G Healthcare and WLT Software today announced a new partnership which enables WLT’s MediClaims customers to seamlessly take advantage of A&G’s industry-leading payment integrity solutions. A&G delivers significant cost savings through Advanced Error Detection, Reference-Based Pricing, and Out-of-Network claim services. This powerful integration enhances MediClaims’ robust administration and processing capabilities.

“A&G takes great pride in providing substantial savings, exceptional customer service, and industry-leading technology to all of our customers,” said Jeff Payson, president of A&G Healthcare. “We are excited to offer these indispensable tools to WLT customers.”

“Our main goal here at WLT Software is to provide our clients with cutting edge technology that increases automation, while reducing the overall administrative costs to the plan,” said Shelley Van Etten, President / CEO of WLT Software. “By partnering with A&G Healthcare to integrate their payment integrity services into the MediClaims system, WLT Clients have been provided with another cost saving option.”

A&G’s Amera-Net Provider Network offers excellent, convenient care from a broad range of providers, saving customers millions of dollars each year on processed medical claims. In addition to automated tools, A&G works directly with providers to appropriately reprice claims and has negotiated agreements with a wide variety of providers to limit out-of-network costs and eliminate balance billing. This partnership provides clear benefits to WLT customers, including increased choice in payment integrity vendors.

About WLT Software

Since 1979, WLT Software has established itself as a leading provider of advanced benefits administration and claims adjudication systems for Insurance Companies, Government Employee Plans, TPAs, Cost Containment Companies, and Self-Administered Groups.

With the ever-changing landscape of the benefits administration industry, our Clients always need to be on the cutting edge of technology and nobody understands that better than WLT Software. Over the years, this has helped our Clients position themselves to not only win new business, but to retain it as well.

About A&G Healthcare

Established in 1995, A&G Healthcare is an industry leader in medical payment integrity solutions. A&G’s suite of services – including advanced error detection, reference-based pricing, and out-of-network services – is backed by experienced technical support, customer service, and provider relations teams.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005747/en/