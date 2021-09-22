Log in
A-Gas : Expands Service Options in St. Louis, MO

09/22/2021 | 01:27pm EDT
A-Gas, a world leader in environmentally responsible refrigerant management is pleased to announce their expansion in St. Louis, MO. A-Gas has been aggressively expanding is refrigerant services across the nation to increase options for reclaim considering the recent passage of the AIM Act.

“With the changing regulations we recognized a need for fast, easy & safe refrigerant management in the St. Louis area,” noted John Lowrie, National Field Director at A-Gas. “Our Rapid Exchange program gives partners the opportunity to save time by having our technicians exchange full tanks for empty cylinders right at their site. We hope that by making the process easy we will encourage reclamation of refrigerants which will help to secure the future supply for the entire industry.”

Globally, A-Gas is committed to providing environmentally responsible refrigerant management solutions to the HVACR industry to reduce liability and impact on global warming. A-Gas has invested heavily in their separation technology and capacity to be able to bring these gases back to their certified state for reintroduction into the marketplace. Taylor Ferranti, VP of Refrigerants at A-Gas said, “We recognize that there will be a continued need for these products to service the current installed base, so we are investing not only in our technology, but in our service footprint to help make reclamation services easier for our customers. By reclaiming these gases, not only are we reducing the need for virgin materials to be produced, but we are continuing to contribute to the circular economy.” A-Gas manages the full life cycle of refrigerants for its partners around the world and safely recycles millions of pounds of material each year.

About A-Gas:

A-Gas (U.S.), headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, is a trading subsidiary of A-Gas International (headquartered in Bristol, UK) and is the World’s largest refrigerant recovery and reclamation company. The company’s core business offers environmental solutions and lifecycle management services for ozone depleting substances and global warming agents including CFCs, HCFCs, HFCs and Halons in the HVAC/Refrigeration and Fire Suppression Industries. For more information about A-Gas, please visit www.agas.com/us.


© Business Wire 2021
