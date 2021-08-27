Log in
A-Gas : Expands Services in Seattle and Surrounding Area

08/27/2021 | 11:35am EDT
A-Gas, a leading provider of environmental solutions for the refrigerants and fire protection industries, announced today the expansion of its business operations in Seattle.

“We’ve seen a growing need for a fast and easy refrigerant cylinder exchange service in Seattle,” comments A-Gas’s Vice President of Refrigerants, Taylor Ferranti. “As regulations continue to change our industry, we are constantly looking for ways to help our customers safely reclaim their refrigerant gases.”

With more than 30 locations across the United States, A-Gas is a market leader in the safe management of a wide range of refrigerants and other specialty products, all of which have the potential to contribute to global warming if not handled with the highest level of care.

“Our global focus is to eliminate the emission risk of potent greenhouse gases to the environment,” noted Louise McCann, Managing Director-Commercial at A-Gas in the Americas. “A-Gas continues to deliver valuable, industry-leading solutions for our partners in the northwest, and our expansion in Seattle demonstrates our dedication to providing sustainable refrigerant management that helps protect our environment.”

A-Gas manages the full life cycle of refrigerants for its partners around the world and safely recycles millions of pounds of material each year.

About A-Gas:

A-Gas (U.S.), headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, is a trading subsidiary of A-Gas International (headquartered in Bristol, UK) and is the World’s largest refrigerant recovery and reclamation company. The company’s core business offers environmental solutions and lifecycle management services for ozone depleting substances and global warming agents including CFCs, HCFCs, HFCs and Halons in the HVAC/Refrigeration and Fire Suppression Industries. For more information about A-Gas, please visit www.agas.com/us


