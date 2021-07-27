Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A Growing Certis Oncology Solutions Expands Laboratory Footprint and Capabilities

07/27/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

San Diego-based preclinical translational science company is making moves.

Certis Oncology Solutions, Inc., a precision oncology and translational science company, has expanded its operations and moved to a new facility at 5626 Oberlin Drive in San Diego. The new location provides four times the capacity for in vivo efficacy testing and doubles the laboratory space needed to accommodate the company’s growing pharmaceutical services business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005992/en/

Peter Ellman, CEO Certis Oncology Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

Peter Ellman, CEO Certis Oncology Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

“The energy and enthusiasm are quite palpable around here,” said Peter Ellman, CEO. “I couldn’t be prouder of our team or more excited about our company’s future.”

Certis was founded in 2016 to provide in vivo drug efficacy testing to individual cancer patients and preclinical services to the life sciences industry in its development of new cancer therapies. The company develops orthotopic patient-derived xenograft (O-PDX) models of human cancers in immunocompromised mice, which function as avatars for individual patients. These avatars enable the simultaneous testing of multiple therapies in the laboratory to determine which treatment or combination of treatments works best—or very importantly, does not work—on an individual patient’s unique form of cancer. Drug innovators contract this same technology to Certis to test and select the most promising candidates for clinical development.

“Every day, we learn more about the biology, chemistry and complex mechanisms that drive cancer. At Certis, we’re committed to staying on the leading edge of oncological science, leveraging the most clinically relevant models, cutting edge analytical techniques and advanced instrumentation to bring greater certainty to the fight against cancer,” said Ellman.

Certis will host an open house on July 30 to celebrate and showcase its new capabilities to the local medical, pharmaceutical and life sciences communities.

ABOUT CERTIS ONCOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Certis Oncology Solutions was formed in 2016 with the mission to provide individualized treatment options to cancer patients. Our technology enables oncologists to determine with precision the most effective available therapies to treat each patient’s unique disease. Pharmaceutical companies leverage our expertise in precision oncology to obtain accurate, scientifically relevant data for preclinical decision-making. Findings from our science can dramatically improve lead optimization of new drug candidates, reduce development risk, and expedite the path to clinical trials. For more information, visit www.certisoncology.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:07pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CORE, STL, AMRB, GRA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
02:07pXcelPlus International completes $1 million seed funding round, adds Ford Seeman to Board of Directors
GL
02:07pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates IKNX, STFC, HBMD, PVAC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
02:06pProactive news headlines including FSD Pharma, Western Magnesium, DGTL Holdings and Exro Technologies
GL
02:04pAIT Worldwide Logistics welcomes Eric Kirchner to board of directors
PR
02:04pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ALTA, FFWM, CLDB, MMAC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
02:01pRio Tinto faces FCA probe into $6.75 billion Mongolian mine - FT
RE
02:01pINSITE360 : Partners With TrueFill For Enhanced Logistics Capabilities
PR
02:01pSurvey of Japan Digital Transformation (DX) progress in the Real Estate Industry 2021
PR
02:01pMore Than 15,000 Participants Head to Houston, Texas for the 55th AAU Junior Olympic Games
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1US stocks, real bond yields fall after China sell-off, before Fed meeting
2Private equity firms to scramble for exit after China's new tutoring rules
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Airlines, Alibaba, Cummins, Flutter, Intel...
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From education to bitcoin, China's season of regulatory crackdown
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Tech’s big day

HOT NEWS