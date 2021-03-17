Log in
A Guide to Developing Domestic Carbon Crediting Mechanisms

03/17/2021 | 01:40am EDT
© 2021 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development / The World Bank 1818 H Street NW

Washington, DC 20433 Telephone: 202-473-1000 Internet:www.worldbank.org

This work is a product of the staff of the World Bank with external contributions. The ﬁndings, interpretations, and conclusions expressed in this work do not necessarily reﬂect the views of the World Bank, its Board of Executive Directors, or the governments they represent.

The World Bank does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or currency of the data included in this work and does not assume responsibility for any errors, omissions, or discrepancies in the information, or liability with respect to the use of or failure to use the information, methods, processes, or conclusions set forth. The boundaries, colors, denominations, and other information shown on any map in this work do not imply any judgment on the part of the World Bank concerning the legal status of any territory or the endorsement or acceptance of such boundaries.

Nothing herein shall constitute, or be construed or considered to be a limitation upon or waiver of the privileges and immunities of the World Bank, all of which are speciﬁcally reserved.

Rights and Permissions

The material in this work is subject to copyright. Because the World Bank encourages dissemination of its knowledge, this work may be reproduced, in whole or in part, for noncommercial purposes as long as full attribution to this work is given.

Any queries on rights and licenses, including subsidiary rights, should be addressed to World Bank Publications, The World Bank Group, 1818 H Street NW, Washington, DC 20433, USA; fax: 202-522-2625; email:pubrights@worldbank.org.

Design: Clarity Global Strategic Communications (www.clarityglobal.net)

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

The preparation of this report was led by the World Bank, with the support of Get2C, Carbon Limits, the Greenhouse Gas Management Institute, INFRAS, and the Stockholm Environment Institute. The World Bank task team responsible for the report was composed of Joseph Pryor, Marissa Santikarn, Harikumar Gadde, Klaus Oppermann, and Daniel Besley. Janet Peace provided expert technical review.

The consulting team included Pedro Martins Barata, Derik Broekhoff, Tani Colbert-Sangree, Michael Gillenwater, Quirin Oberpriller, Jerry Seager, Randall Spalding-Fecher, and Jürg Füssler. The report beneﬁted greatly from the valuable contributions of experts, including government ofﬁcials, who provided valuable insights and reviewed various drafts of the report. These experts include the following:

Jurisdiction/Crediting mechanism

Organization

Expert

Alberta

Alberta Environment and Parks

Alberta Environment and Parks Staff

Australia

Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources

Staff from the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources

California

California Air Resources Board

California Air Resources Board Staff

Chile

Ministry of Energy Ministry of Environment

Francisco Dall'Orso Juan Pedro Searle Rodrigo Borquez

Colombia

Directorate of Environment and Sustainable Development

Andrés Camilo Alvarez-Espinosa Leidy Caterine Riveros Salcedo

Germany

Federal Ministry of the Environment

Malin Ahlberg

Japan

Ministry of the Environment

Yuika Terui Maiko Uga

Mexico

Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources

Iván Hernández Villegas Ximena Aristizábal Clavijo

Québec

The Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques

Pierre Bouchard

Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection

William Space

Republic of Korea

Ministry of Environment

Peter Lee

Saitama

Saitama Prefecture Ofﬁce

Yuji Jigata

South Africa

Ministry of Finance

Memory Machingambi

Spain

Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge

Teresa Solana Arantzazu Mojarrieta

Switzerland

Federal Ofﬁce for the Environment State Secretariat for Economic Affairs

Aric Gliesche Philipp Ischer

Tokyo

Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Takuya Ozawa

Deciding on the project cycle

Overseeing auditors

We wish to acknowledge additional valuable contributions and comments provided by Stephanie La Hoz Theuer (International Carbon Action Partnership); Axel Michaelowa and Hanna-Mari Ahonen (Perspectives Climate Group); Zhibin Chen and Qian Guoqiang (Sinocarbon); and Marcos Castro Rodriguez and Rama Chandra Reddy (the World Bank Group).

We would also like to thank Kate Epstein and Liz Crooks for their careful editing and proofreading.

Establishing governance and supporting frameworks

ii

A GUIDE TO DEVELOPING DOMESTIC CARBON CREDITING MECHANISMS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ACRONYMS 1

SYNTHESIS 2

IGETTING STARTED 7

1 BEFORE YOU BEGIN 9

1.1 Purpose of this guide 9

1.2 Fundamental concepts in carbon crediting 12

1.3 Scope of the guide 14

1.4 Outline of the guide 15

1.5 Evaluation criteria for assessment of design options 15

2 UNDERSTANDING THE DOMESTIC CONTEXT 17

2.1 Policy rationale and objectives 17

2.2 Crediting in the policy mix 20

2.3 Stakeholders and the process for designing a crediting mechanism 20

3 USING EXISTING CREDITING MECHANISMS 23

3.1 Spectrum of reliance 23

3.2 Using carbon credits issued by existing mechanisms 24

3.3 Outsourcing or replicating design elements 26

II DESIGNING A DOMESTIC CREDITING MECHANISM 29

4 DECIDING ON THE SCOPE 31

4.1 Avoiding overlap with other policies and regulations 31

4.2 Prioritizing sectors and types of mitigation activities 33

4.3 Scale of eligible mitigation activities 38

4.4 Geographic scope 38

5 DECIDING ON THE CORE ELEMENTS 39

5.1 Mechanisms to avoid double counting 40

5.2 Policies on crediting periods 41

5.3 Avoiding social and environmental harm 43

5.4 Promoting development beneﬁts 46

5.5 Addressing non-permanence 49

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
