A Guide to Developing Domestic Carbon Crediting Mechanisms

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

The preparation of this report was led by the World Bank, with the support of Get2C, Carbon Limits, the Greenhouse Gas Management Institute, INFRAS, and the Stockholm Environment Institute. The World Bank task team responsible for the report was composed of Joseph Pryor, Marissa Santikarn, Harikumar Gadde, Klaus Oppermann, and Daniel Besley. Janet Peace provided expert technical review.

The consulting team included Pedro Martins Barata, Derik Broekhoff, Tani Colbert-Sangree, Michael Gillenwater, Quirin Oberpriller, Jerry Seager, Randall Spalding-Fecher, and Jürg Füssler. The report beneﬁted greatly from the valuable contributions of experts, including government ofﬁcials, who provided valuable insights and reviewed various drafts of the report. These experts include the following:

Jurisdiction/Crediting mechanism Organization Expert Alberta Alberta Environment and Parks Alberta Environment and Parks Staff Australia Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources Staff from the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources California California Air Resources Board California Air Resources Board Staff Chile Ministry of Energy Ministry of Environment Francisco Dall'Orso Juan Pedro Searle Rodrigo Borquez Colombia Directorate of Environment and Sustainable Development Andrés Camilo Alvarez-Espinosa Leidy Caterine Riveros Salcedo Germany Federal Ministry of the Environment Malin Ahlberg Japan Ministry of the Environment Yuika Terui Maiko Uga Mexico Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources Iván Hernández Villegas Ximena Aristizábal Clavijo Québec The Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques Pierre Bouchard Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection William Space Republic of Korea Ministry of Environment Peter Lee Saitama Saitama Prefecture Ofﬁce Yuji Jigata South Africa Ministry of Finance Memory Machingambi Spain Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge Teresa Solana Arantzazu Mojarrieta Switzerland Federal Ofﬁce for the Environment State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Aric Gliesche Philipp Ischer Tokyo Tokyo Metropolitan Government Takuya Ozawa

We wish to acknowledge additional valuable contributions and comments provided by Stephanie La Hoz Theuer (International Carbon Action Partnership); Axel Michaelowa and Hanna-Mari Ahonen (Perspectives Climate Group); Zhibin Chen and Qian Guoqiang (Sinocarbon); and Marcos Castro Rodriguez and Rama Chandra Reddy (the World Bank Group).

We would also like to thank Kate Epstein and Liz Crooks for their careful editing and proofreading.

A GUIDE TO DEVELOPING DOMESTIC CARBON CREDITING MECHANISMS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ACRONYMS 1

SYNTHESIS 2

IGETTING STARTED 7

1 BEFORE YOU BEGIN 9

1.1 Purpose of this guide 9

1.2 Fundamental concepts in carbon crediting 12

1.3 Scope of the guide 14

1.4 Outline of the guide 15

1.5 Evaluation criteria for assessment of design options 15

2 UNDERSTANDING THE DOMESTIC CONTEXT 17

2.1 Policy rationale and objectives 17

2.2 Crediting in the policy mix 20

2.3 Stakeholders and the process for designing a crediting mechanism 20

3 USING EXISTING CREDITING MECHANISMS 23

3.1 Spectrum of reliance 23

3.2 Using carbon credits issued by existing mechanisms 24

3.3 Outsourcing or replicating design elements 26

II DESIGNING A DOMESTIC CREDITING MECHANISM 29

4 DECIDING ON THE SCOPE 31

4.1 Avoiding overlap with other policies and regulations 31

4.2 Prioritizing sectors and types of mitigation activities 33

4.3 Scale of eligible mitigation activities 38

4.4 Geographic scope 38

5 DECIDING ON THE CORE ELEMENTS 39

5.1 Mechanisms to avoid double counting 40

5.2 Policies on crediting periods 41

5.3 Avoiding social and environmental harm 43

5.4 Promoting development beneﬁts 46

5.5 Addressing non-permanence 49