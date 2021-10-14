|
A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall? New Insights on Water Security and Fragility in the Sahel
Policy Research Working Paper
Abstract
Do Sahelian countries face specific risks of water-related conflict? Sahelian countries face growing fragility and climate challenges-especially those belonging to the Group of Five Sahel States (known as the G5 Sahel)-Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger. This study examines how their relation to water availability and irrigation infrastructure factors in. It documents that the G5 Sahel countries, given their high baseline water scarcity and state fragility, face a higher risk of conflict over water resources compared to the rest of Africa. This is demonstrated through empirical analyses using geospatial data and exploiting (i) climate-induced variation in water availability, and (ii) an event study analysis of conflict trends, which
sharply increased post-2010 in the region following the Arab Spring and the rise of the Boko Haram. Irrigated areas are found to be important for buffering against weather shocks but are also more prone to targeting during conflict events compared to non-irrigated regions. The evidence suggests that this reflects increased competition for scarce (fertile) resources between state and rebel groups on this climate frontier with a well-documented history of agro- pastoral conflict. Other regions of Africa are not found to experience similar conflict related to water resources. These findings are especially pertinent for informing projects and policy interventions in fragile countries as post-COVID-19 recovery and climate action plans are rolled out.
JEL Classification: N50, N57, D74, P26, P48, Q25, Q54
Keywords: Conflict, Political Economy, Institutions, Natural Resources Management, Climate, Agriculture, Irrigation, Infrastructure
1. Introduction
The Sahel region is renowned for its extreme desert climate as well as its frontline exposure to climate variability. The arid environmental conditions in the region wield a strong influence on the livelihoods of its large agropastoral population, many of whom live close to or at subsistence levels. As such, improving agricultural productivity, notably through irrigation investments, has been a central focus of the economic development strategy of the countries in the region and supported accordingly by international partners. Over the past decade, this strategy has also had to contend with an increase in state fragility rooted in geopolitical instability of the broader region. Faced with common economic challenges, the growing threat of terrorism and organized criminal activity, in 2014 five Western Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger) joined a framework for regional cooperation known as the G5 Sahel which has led to an unpreceded mobilization of resources for the region.
As noted in a recent World Bank report (World Bank, 2020), despite considerable advances, research has yet to systemically map drivers of fragility and conflict in a way that can support targeted prevention. This paper contributes to this objective by going back to a key locational fundamental: the availability of water. It aims to understand how the management of the resource, particularly through irrigation, interplays with fragility and thus informs policy makers and development practitioners on how to best optimize its use to promote socio-economic development. The topic is all the more relevant in the context of the concerted efforts towards a post-COVID-19 recovery as well as climate change mitigation and adaptation.
This paper documents how the relationship between availability of water resources and conflict has evolved in Sub-Saharan Africa with a focus on the G5 Sahel countries. To the authors' knowledge, this is one of the first to explicitly examine the dynamics between water availability and conflict in the region. The context of the Sahel region provides a unique setting for empirical investigation.1 First, high baseline water scarcity has historically defined the livelihood strategies employed by the population (pastoralism, rainfed agriculture, etc.) as well as their cultural institutions. The expansion of centralized irrigation in the region is a more recent phenomenon. Second, while the region has known political instability in the past, the rise in extremism seen over the past years is distinct and ostensibly linked to factors external to the region, namely the geopolitical fallout in the aftermath of the Arab Spring to its north and the rise of Boko Haram in Nigeria in the south. This arguably provides an avenue for causally exploring the mechanisms that link water and fragility in the region.
We present two empirical approaches to document the relationship between water availability and conflict occurrence in the G5 Sahel countries. First, we build on previous findings of Harari and Ferrara (2018), henceforth referred to as HF, to show that the frontier climate of the G5 Sahel is particularly at threat of conflict caused by climate-induced variation in water availability. HF use gridded data for the continent of Africa to document a strong relationship between conflict occurrence and a drought index referred to as the Standardized Precipitation-Evapotranspiration Index, or SPEI. Using their data and a simplified version of their empirical model, augmented with interaction effects, we show that a large portion of the
1 A larger body of literature can be found on the Sahel on issues related to climate shocks and malnutrition/ food security. An example of such literature is Alfani et al. (2015).
correlation between conflict occurrence and the SPEI documented by HF arises specifically from the G5 countries alone.2
Having established the particular importance of water availability in the Sahel region, we then turn to a different natural experiment that arises around the time of the Arab Spring. As a result of a long history of trans-Saharan trade and migration linkages, geopolitical turmoil in the northern Africa region also spilled over into western Sub-Saharan Africa and gave rise to increased violent conflict. Taking this as a plausibly exogenous shift, we use a difference-in-difference specification to show that in the countries of the G5 Sahel battle events were more likely to break out in locations where irrigation infrastructure was present. This differential trend is found to be robust to an empirical specification accounting for grid-cell fixed effects, country-year fixed effects and a set of relevant controls, such as the presence of cropland and population as well as climate variation. For other countries in western and Sub-Saharan Africa, found to the south of the G5 Sahel and thus less exposed to its "frontier" climate, we see the rise in conflict after the Arab Spring but no differential trend for irrigated regions.
Taken together the results suggest that the geographic specificity of the Sahel region further amplifies the strategic socio-economic value of water in the region. Changes in water availability induced by climate variation induce conflict. And when conflict breaks out due to a plausibly exogenous factors, violence is more likely to be targeted at regions equipped with irrigation infrastructure, particularly valuable due to its ability to buffer against fluctuations in rainfall-availability. Heterogeneity in the data also suggests that irrigated regions are more likely to be targeted during conflict outbreak when there is stronger resource competition due to population pressures or the presence of traditional uses of water resources.
2. Conceptual Framework
Water availability is a fundamental geoclimatic characteristic defining the livelihoods of many, either directly or indirectly - particularly in rural areas. In turn, the presence of water scarcity and variability can generate resource competition, and possibly lead to of conflict. Over time, the need to coordinate over the use of scarce water endowments gives rise to stable institutions to govern inter-personal and intergroup dynamics for sharing the resource. However, large and unanticipated changes such as those brought about by climate variability or geopolitical shocks can create shifts away from such cooperative equilibriums. Better understanding the relationship between water and fragility and how it has evolved over time and space can provide crucial insights into these dynamics. Indeed, a recent World Bank report suggests that issues surrounding water security can either amplify or mitigate the risks associated with fragility (Sadoff et al 2017). In addition, water security may itself be affected by fragility thereby creating the possibility of a conflict trap to arise and persist (Collier et al. 2003, Hegre et al. 2017).
Various empirical studies have documented the role of water scarcity and variability in determining conflict outcome (for a recent review see Damania 2020). Evidence from this literature provides further insights into the nexus of water and fragility. For instance, income losses generated by rainfall variation, or by water disasters such as droughts and floods, have the potential to increase conflict as individuals are pushed into more desperate circumstances during periods of scarcity (Miguel et al. 2004, Harrari and Ferrara 2018, Acemoglu et al 2020). Other findings however suggest that this relationship may be ambiguous (Couttenier
2 Our simplified model is a stripped-down version of the spatial and temporal lags used by HF in their detailed model.
3
